Zohran Mamdani's Straight-Up Giddy That It's 'Happy Tax Day' (Carol Roth Has a Reality Check)

Today our federal tax returns (and any payment that's due) need to be filed. Many Democrats appear to be thrilled yet again.

As we told you earlier, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani are quite excited by their new plan to jack up taxes on the "ultra wealthy" who own real estate in the city as a second home, but don't actually live in the state. In other words, these two are looking to become Florida's realtors of the year:

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We will be taxing the ultra-wealthy and global elites. https://t.co/j7U4VClsS2 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

Hochul's already begged people with means who fled her state for other areas of the country to return and do their civic duty by giving their money to the state to fund socialist utopia, but that's not going to happen.

So, enter a NEW tax that will make more people with property investments in New York City bail out.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pretty excited about the new plan, and of course refuses to recognize the backfire that is likely on the way. Only a leftist could be this happy on tax day:

Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

Mamdani even named and shamed a rich dude who owns a hugely expensive penthouse in the city. That's one way to make somebody stick around and not say "screw you, Comrade."

What could go wrong? https://t.co/0SqmYknnmL — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) April 15, 2026

Everything could go wrong (and probably will), but when it does Mamdani will blame evil capitalists.

Mamdani (and other Democrats') efforts to try and convince everybody that billionaires don't pay taxes is absolutely ridiculous, as Carol Roth pointed out:

As a tax day reminder, the wealthy don't pay their "fair share" of taxes, they pay MORE than their fair share.



The top 1% of earners pay more than 40% of income taxes paid and the top 10% pay 72%. The bottom 50% pay around 3%. (via Tax Foundation)



We have a SPENDING problem. pic.twitter.com/eQSeQM9IJN — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 15, 2026

We do have a spending problem, and politicians like Mamdani (and too many others) are determined to make it worse.

The top 1% of New Yorkers already pay for 46% of all income taxes collected...



The bottom 50%, pay absolutely nothing. https://t.co/D4tYiEnWej pic.twitter.com/35s5Wym96p — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) April 15, 2026

And Mamdani and Hochul seem determined to make the top one percenters who remain invested in NYC move to Florida or Texas.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover while those with the means to do so flee.

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