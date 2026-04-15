Adam Schiff Says He Wouldn’t Have Gone Near Swalwell With a Ten-Foot Pole...
Zohran Mamdani Is Extremely Disturbed by Violence Shown by NYPD and Will Open...
It Appears That Some People Are Poisoning Dogs in the UK (Gosh, Who...
Unhinged Dem Rep Calls for Trump to be 'Eliminated' From Office (Secret Service,...
Hailstorm Sends Wisconsin's Dem Secretary of State Into a Climate Change Meltdown (YIKES)
Was Swalwell Blackmailed to Push for a Wide Open Border?
'CAUGHT LYING' Again! Nancy Pelosi's Claim About Why Swalwell Resigned vs. Reality Sure...
Brian Stelter Quoting Oliver Darcy Citing Mediaite Is the Media Malpractice Version of...
Dems Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Chum the TDS Waters With Their Latest...
Family Affair: College Soccer Player and Father Charged for Violent Attack on TPUSA...
VIP
It's Time to Put Adam Schiff's Preemptive Pardon From President Autopen to the...
Poor Gavin: Newsom Panics as He Hates Every Democrat Left in the California...
Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In...
Mamdani’s Video Chief Called October 7 Mastermind Yahya Sinwar a Hero

Zohran Mamdani's Straight-Up Giddy That It's 'Happy Tax Day' (Carol Roth Has a Reality Check)

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on April 15, 2026
Meme screenshot

Today our federal tax returns (and any payment that's due) need to be filed. Many Democrats appear to be thrilled yet again. 

As we told you earlier, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani are quite excited by their new plan to jack up taxes on the "ultra wealthy" who own real estate in the city as a second home, but don't actually live in the state. In other words, these two are looking to become Florida's realtors of the year:

Advertisement

Hochul's already begged people with means who fled her state for other areas of the country to return and do their civic duty by giving their money to the state to fund socialist utopia, but that's not going to happen.

So, enter a NEW tax that will make more people with property investments in New York City bail out.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pretty excited about the new plan, and of course refuses to recognize the backfire that is likely on the way. Only a leftist could be this happy on tax day: 

Mamdani even named and shamed a rich dude who owns a hugely expensive penthouse in the city. That's one way to make somebody stick around and not say "screw you, Comrade." 

Everything could go wrong (and probably will), but when it does Mamdani will blame evil capitalists. 

Mamdani (and other Democrats') efforts to try and convince everybody that billionaires don't pay taxes is absolutely ridiculous, as Carol Roth pointed out: 

Recommended

Zohran Mamdani Is Extremely Disturbed by Violence Shown by NYPD and Will Open Investigation
Brett T.
Advertisement

We do have a spending problem, and politicians like Mamdani (and too many others) are determined to make it worse. 

And Mamdani and Hochul seem determined to make the top one percenters who remain invested in NYC move to Florida or Texas.

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover while those with the means to do so flee. 

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zohran Mamdani Is Extremely Disturbed by Violence Shown by NYPD and Will Open Investigation
Brett T.
It Appears That Some People Are Poisoning Dogs in the UK (Gosh, Who Could It Be?)
Grateful Calvin
Adam Schiff Says He Wouldn’t Have Gone Near Swalwell With a Ten-Foot Pole If Sexual Behavior Was Known
Warren Squire
Unhinged Dem Rep Calls for Trump to be 'Eliminated' From Office (Secret Service, Do Your Stuff!)
Doug P.
Hailstorm Sends Wisconsin's Dem Secretary of State Into a Climate Change Meltdown (YIKES)
Doug P.
Markwayne Mullin Puts Biden Administration on BLAST After Killing of DHS Employee In Georgia
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Zohran Mamdani Is Extremely Disturbed by Violence Shown by NYPD and Will Open Investigation Brett T.
Advertisement