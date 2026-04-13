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Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Just Made the Left's Definition of 'Democracy' VERY Clear

Doug P. | 9:24 AM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

We hear it from prominent Democrats frequently: 

"Trump is a threat to democracy."

"Democracy is at risk."

"It was a victory for democracy."

Democrats in the U.S. are saying that last one after the election in Hungary

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Concession: Veteran Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accepted defeat in a parliamentary election on Sunday, ending his 16 years in power. He congratulated Péter Magyar, leader of the center-right opposition Tisza party, and called the election result “painful” but “clear.” 

Supermajority: With nearly all of the votes counted, election officials say Magyar’s Tisza party is set to secure two-thirds of seats in parliament, with many hoping he could reverse some of the controversial changes made by Orbán.

We'll start with Hillary Clinton's take on that news: 

Sure, because autocrats always willingly concede elections they just lost. When somebody Hillary supported wins, it's a win for democracy, but when she loses, the election was stolen from her

That brings us to Barack Obama.

The candidate he supported won, so it's a "victory for democracy," but if Orban came out on top it would have been a further "rise of authoritarianism": 

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Everybody can see how this works: 

Yep!

Usually when a lefty says "democracy" that word can be translated to "Democrats." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and BS definition of "democracy." 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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