Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Just Made the Left's Definition of 'Democracy' VERY Clear

We hear it from prominent Democrats frequently:

"Trump is a threat to democracy."

"Democracy is at risk."

"It was a victory for democracy."

Democrats in the U.S. are saying that last one after the election in Hungary:

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Concession: Veteran Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accepted defeat in a parliamentary election on Sunday, ending his 16 years in power. He congratulated Péter Magyar, leader of the center-right opposition Tisza party, and called the election result “painful” but “clear.” Supermajority: With nearly all of the votes counted, election officials say Magyar’s Tisza party is set to secure two-thirds of seats in parliament, with many hoping he could reverse some of the controversial changes made by Orbán.

We'll start with Hillary Clinton's take on that news:

The end of Viktor Orbán’s autocratic regime is a victory not just for Hungary, but for people who value democracy around the world.



Congratulations to Tisza, to incoming leader Péter Magyar, and to Hungarians everywhere. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 12, 2026

Sure, because autocrats always willingly concede elections they just lost. When somebody Hillary supported wins, it's a win for democracy, but when she loses, the election was stolen from her.

If Orban was so bad, he wouldn’t have allowed a fair election. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2026

So autocratic that he conceded after the people of his country voted for another candidate. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2026

That brings us to Barack Obama.

The candidate he supported won, so it's a "victory for democracy," but if Orban came out on top it would have been a further "rise of authoritarianism":

The victory of the opposition in Hungary yesterday, like the Polish election in 2023, is a victory for democracy, not just in Europe but around the world. Most of all, it’s a testament to the resilience and determination of the Hungarian people – and a reminder to all of us to… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 13, 2026

Everybody can see how this works:

“the guy i like won so it’s democracy. it’s not democracy when the guy i don’t like wins”



clowns https://t.co/wO0hFimrFe — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) April 13, 2026

Yep!

How is the outcome a victory for democracy? Isn’t the election itself the victory?



If the people voted for Orban, would that no longer be a victory for democracy? — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) April 13, 2026

Isn’t the fact that they had elections pretty good proof that Democracy was never at risk?



Why do you keep saying it is? — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) April 13, 2026

Usually when a lefty says "democracy" that word can be translated to "Democrats."

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and BS definition of "democracy."

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