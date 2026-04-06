Media Accuses Trump of Trying to Sow Doubt in Midterm Election Results While Yawning at What Pelosi Said

We saw the selective nature of hypocrites like Hillary Clinton back when she was accusing Trump of sowing doubt about the results of an election and calling it a grave threat to democracy. Then compare that to what happened after she lost the 2016:

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Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election.



That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

REMINDER: Hillary Clinton is an election denier.



In 2019, she said, "You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you." pic.twitter.com/4ABqaYXI4P — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 20, 2024

The hypocrisy was off the charts.

On occasion the media (and in this case by "media" we mean a former chief of staff for Bill Clinton) will also get in on this hypocrisy based on what they do and don't criticize from a politician.

For example, President Trump's remarks about mail-in voting caught the negative attention of George Stephanopoulos. The Democrats will appreciate this in case the midterms don't go quite the way they're hoping:

George Stephanopoulos declares as a matter of fact that Trump is trying to “subvert” the midterm elections.



Very subtle stuff, ABC News. pic.twitter.com/aCLQd0HLg9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2026

As @WesternLensman pointed out, very recently Nancy Pelosi was spotted doing something that when people on the Right were saying it was called a ridiculous conspiracy theory:

Stephanopoulos, today: Trump is trying to sow doubt about election results.



Pelosi, last week: Republicans may try to “creep into the technology" and create a false vote count. https://t.co/Q428iI5vZN pic.twitter.com/oukvK4GaPU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2026

As usual, it's "D"ifferent when a Democrat does it, and the media won't find Pelosi's claim nearly as controversial (if they mention it at all).

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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