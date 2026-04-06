MEAN Girl Gymnast Learns the HARD WAY That Bragging About Blocking Riley Gaines...
VIP
Let's Look at How Newsweek's Covering the Left's '25th Amendment' Screeching About Trump...
Nate Silver Gets Into PISSING Match With X Higher-Up Nikita Bier Over 'Engagement...
NEW WaPo (YES, WaPo!) Poll Spells SERIOUS Trouble for Abigail Spanberger and Her...
WHOA: Thread OWNING Eric Swalwell for Nannygate Payments Takes CRAZY Turn to 'OMG,...
'DUMBEST Person Alive': Jim Sciutto Gets the Western Wall WRONG in Gaslight-on-Steroids Ea...
Apparently Gavin Newsom and Calif's High Speed Rail Boondoggle Hasn't Been Boondoggle-y En...
Fauxcahontas Shrieks About Taxing Bezos … But Still Can’t Find Fraud She’s Been...
Nate Silver Drops 2026 Engagement Chart — Then Gets Wrecked Over Communist Labeled...
Sen. Fetterman Calls Out Fellow Dems Embracing Radical Hasan Piker Who Said America...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Zoo Peeper: Victor Davis Hanson Hilariously Exposes Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Elitist Views...
George Stephanopoulos: Trump’s Mail-In Voting EO Will ‘Subvert the Midterms, Sow Doubt Abo...
Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's...

Media Accuses Trump of Trying to Sow Doubt in Midterm Election Results While Yawning at What Pelosi Said

Doug P. | 10:42 AM on April 06, 2026
Screen shot

We saw the selective nature of hypocrites like Hillary Clinton back when she was accusing Trump of sowing doubt about the results of an election and calling it a grave threat to democracy. Then compare that to what happened after she lost the 2016:

Advertisement

The hypocrisy was off the charts. 

On occasion the media (and in this case by "media" we mean a former chief of staff for Bill Clinton) will also get in on this hypocrisy based on what they do and don't criticize from a politician.

For example, President Trump's remarks about mail-in voting caught the negative attention of George Stephanopoulos. The Democrats will appreciate this in case the midterms don't go quite the way they're hoping: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

As @WesternLensman pointed out, very recently Nancy Pelosi was spotted doing something that when people on the Right were saying it was called a ridiculous conspiracy theory: 

As usual, it's "D"ifferent when a Democrat does it, and the media won't find Pelosi's claim nearly as controversial (if they mention it at all). 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA: Thread OWNING Eric Swalwell for Nannygate Payments Takes CRAZY Turn to 'OMG, Is He a CREEPER' Town
Sam J.
MEAN Girl Gymnast Learns the HARD WAY That Bragging About Blocking Riley Gaines Is NOT a Great Look
Sam J.
NEW WaPo (YES, WaPo!) Poll Spells SERIOUS Trouble for Abigail Spanberger and Her Hateful Horde of Dems
Sam J.
Nate Silver Gets Into PISSING Match With X Higher-Up Nikita Bier Over 'Engagement Bubble' Post and OOF
Sam J.
'DUMBEST Person Alive': Jim Sciutto Gets the Western Wall WRONG in Gaslight-on-Steroids Easter Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement