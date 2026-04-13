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ABC's Good Morning America Didn't Think This Aspect of the Eric Swalwell Story Was Worth Saying Out Loud

Doug P. | 11:57 AM on April 13, 2026
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As we told you last night, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his California gubernatorial campaign after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a rape accusation. In his statement, Swalwell apologized for wrongdoing before claiming that he didn't do anything wrong, which was a little confusing. Swalwell is, for now, remaining a member of Congress but we'll see where that goes. 

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To their credit, ABC's Good Morning America program reported the story, but there was one aspect they didn't seem to think was worth mentioning out loud.

"Notice what's missing," via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck: 

As we often say, the evidence of media bias is often found in what they don't say instead of what they do mention. 

Right? When it's a claim about Trump "according to an anonymous individual with knowledge of the situation" is usually more than enough to assume the report to be true. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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