ABC's Good Morning America Didn't Think This Aspect of the Eric Swalwell Story Was Worth Saying Out Loud

As we told you last night, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his California gubernatorial campaign after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a rape accusation. In his statement, Swalwell apologized for wrongdoing before claiming that he didn't do anything wrong, which was a little confusing. Swalwell is, for now, remaining a member of Congress but we'll see where that goes.

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To their credit, ABC's Good Morning America program reported the story, but there was one aspect they didn't seem to think was worth mentioning out loud.

"Notice what's missing," via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

Notice what's missing in this early Monday Eric Swalwell story on ABC's 'Good Morning America'



(They never once said he was a Democrat. Just a (D) in one chyron.) pic.twitter.com/8YzuWonLKq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 13, 2026

As we often say, the evidence of media bias is often found in what they don't say instead of what they do mention.

Why is the media all of a sudden so responsible with allegations (“ABC was not able to independently verify these claims”)…I don’t recall that being an issue for claims that were 40+ years old, involving a then minor Brett Kavanaugh 🙄 — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) April 13, 2026

Right? When it's a claim about Trump "according to an anonymous individual with knowledge of the situation" is usually more than enough to assume the report to be true.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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