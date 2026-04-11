Video of Sen. Adam Schiff Endorsing the 'Values' Candidate for Calif. Governor Aged Badly in RECORD Time

As you now know, Democrat congressman and California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell no longer wants the public to "believe all women" now that he's been accused of sexual misconduct:

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A woman who worked for nearly two years for Rep. Eric Swalwell, a leading candidate for California governor, said she had sexual encounters with him while he was her boss and alleged he twice sexually assaulted her when she was too intoxicated to consent. https://t.co/wynMTVoXgK — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 10, 2026

The allegations are serious and come from multiple women:

CNN is reporting four women who described sexual misconduct by Eric Swalwell, including a former staffer who says he raped her

https://t.co/6LezPxLipA — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 10, 2026

And we're compelled to believe all of the accusers, according to Swalwell himself:

Swalwell has released a video calling the allegations false and "anonymous allegations," even though some of the accusers have come forward publicly.

You know it's bad when the story surrounding Swalwell is even too slimy for Sen. Adam Schiff, who withdrew his endorsement:

I have read the San Francisco Chronicle’s account and I am deeply distressed by its allegations. This woman was brave to come forward, and we should take her story seriously.



I am withdrawing my endorsement immediately, and believe that he should withdraw from the race. https://t.co/tdXgfl0OAt — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 10, 2026

It seems like only four weeks ago that Schiff said Swalwell was the "values" candidate.

Wait, it WAS only four weeks ago:

It was only a month ago or so where Schiff was discussing how Swalwell as governor would help California “live up to its values."



Aged like milk. https://t.co/knd2mwkn71 pic.twitter.com/i4qX2sGPtw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2026

No doubt Schiff and Swalwell both have a very different definition of what "values" entail.

Two of the most vile, sleazy men in government. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) April 10, 2026

It's a high bar, but they both clear it with room to spare.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and double standards from Dems like Swalwell).

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