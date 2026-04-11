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Video of Sen. Adam Schiff Endorsing the 'Values' Candidate for Calif. Governor Aged Badly in RECORD Time

Doug P. | 11:03 AM on April 11, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As you now know, Democrat congressman and California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell no longer wants the public to "believe all women" now that he's been accused of sexual misconduct:

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The allegations are serious and come from multiple women:

And we're compelled to believe all of the accusers, according to Swalwell himself:

Swalwell has released a video calling the allegations false and "anonymous allegations," even though some of the accusers have come forward publicly. 

You know it's bad when the story surrounding Swalwell is even too slimy for Sen. Adam Schiff, who withdrew his endorsement: 

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It seems like only four weeks ago that Schiff said Swalwell was the "values" candidate. 

Wait, it WAS only four weeks ago: 

No doubt Schiff and Swalwell both have a very different definition of what "values" entail.

It's a high bar, but they both clear it with room to spare.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and double standards from Dems like Swalwell). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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