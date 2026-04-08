Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who Started This Mess?'

A few days ago, author Stephen King took a cartoon-ish swipe at President Trump's situation room that ended up backfiring in a big way (as his TDS-related posts tend to do).

Advertisement

As we noted in that story, the fact that King decided to post that after the Maduro extraction from Venezuela and right on the heels of the amazing rescue of two downed American pilots in Iran put it into the Bad Timing Hall of Fame.

King was back with another try, and it was based on this quote from Secretary of State Marco Rubio as posted by the State Department:

SECRETARY RUBIO: The whole world has been impacted unfortunately because Iran is violating every law known by striking commercial vessels in the Straits of Hormuz.



Iran is a regime that doesn’t believe in laws, rules, or anything like that. It’s a state sponsor of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kn2nnbZ71B — Department of State (@StateDept) April 7, 2026

King had a question:

Who started this mess, you idiot? https://t.co/BesO2mLtig — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 7, 2026

Calling Rubio the "idiot" might be the biggest case of projection today.

X was glad to help give King a history lesson:

Jimmy Carter. Thanks for playing. https://t.co/etDxODbNRQ — Bill Duerden (@bduerden75) April 8, 2026

I think iran did when they kidnapped americans and held them hostage 47 years ago, dunce. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 8, 2026

Jimmy Carter, you imbecile pic.twitter.com/kaDEilQCCU — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 8, 2026

Iran started it when they took Americans hostage at the embassy under the weak Presidency of Jimmy Carter. — WildBillNC (@WildBillNC1978) April 7, 2026

The Democrats sure do miss their weak presidents.

This mess started 47 years ago. It’s now coming to a close. https://t.co/YWlaNVguM9 — Helen Sick (@ApatheticNo) April 8, 2026

For those afflicted, Trump Derangement Syndrome means that history didn't start until January 20, 2017, skips the Biden/autopen years, and then started back up again at the start of Trump's second term.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Dems are having hissy fits about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!