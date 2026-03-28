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WaPo Community Note Nuked for Post on Athletes Who Have Been 'Excluded From the Olympics'

Doug P. | 12:26 PM on March 28, 2026
Meme

As we told you yesterday, the International Olympic Committee finally adopted some sanity with its new participation policy:

"Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females."

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In reporting this story, the Washington Post was spotted taking the CNN approach, and it got the community note treatment it was begging for: 

The Post should have to publish that community note at the top of their story. 

Caught lying... again!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats and "woke" lunacy.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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