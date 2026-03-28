WaPo Community Note Nuked for Post on Athletes Who Have Been 'Excluded From the Olympics'

As we told you yesterday, the International Olympic Committee finally adopted some sanity with its new participation policy:

"Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females."

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In reporting this story, the Washington Post was spotted taking the CNN approach, and it got the community note treatment it was begging for:

Transgender women athletes are now excluded from the Olympics after the IOC agreed to a new eligibility policy on Thursday, which aligns with President Trump’s executive order on women’s sports ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. https://t.co/AR08yDYFqC — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 26, 2026

The Post should have to publish that community note at the top of their story.

They are not excluded from the Olympics. They simply have to compete against their fellow males. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 26, 2026

They can compete as the biological men they are — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 26, 2026

This is two lies.

Transwomen are not excluded from the Olympics and all athletes must compete in based on sex.



It's interesting transmen aren't a part of this conversation at all. https://t.co/HzbP631w1U — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 27, 2026

Caught lying... again!

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats and "woke" lunacy.

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