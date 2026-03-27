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JB Pritzker Blasted for What's NOT Mentioned in His Post About Firefighter Who 'Passed Away'

Doug P. | 9:55 AM on March 27, 2026
Meme screenshot

Pro-criminal Democrat policies have resulted in terrible consequences for many Americans all around the country, but especially in JB Pritzker's Illinois and specifically Chicago under Mayor Brandon Johnson.  

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Earlier this month a man in the U.S. illegally because of Biden's open border and still on the streets of Chicago due to Democrat sanctuary city policies was arrested and charged with murdering a Loyola University student. 

Pritzker responded to the student's murder and never mentioned that the killer is an illegal alien. After that Pritzker tried to blame Trump. No, seriously:

Shameless. Just shameless.

In another tragedy in Pritzker's Illinois, a firefighter died fighting a fire intentionally set by an arsonist who was on the street because of a pro-criminal policy the Dems support. Guess what's not mentioned in Pritzker's post: 

Nice community note, JB.

Pritzker wasn't allowed to get away with skipping over some big reasons for why this happened: 

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If only. 

We won't be surprised if Pritzker also ends up trying to blame Trump. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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