JB Pritzker Blasted for What's NOT Mentioned in His Post About Firefighter Who 'Passed Away'

Pro-criminal Democrat policies have resulted in terrible consequences for many Americans all around the country, but especially in JB Pritzker's Illinois and specifically Chicago under Mayor Brandon Johnson.

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Earlier this month a man in the U.S. illegally because of Biden's open border and still on the streets of Chicago due to Democrat sanctuary city policies was arrested and charged with murdering a Loyola University student.

Pritzker responded to the student's murder and never mentioned that the killer is an illegal alien. After that Pritzker tried to blame Trump. No, seriously:

Gov. JB Pritzker says Sheridan Gorman was kiIIed by an illegal alien thanks to TRUMP!



(His own law is why her kiIIer was free) pic.twitter.com/m7gAsRY05d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

Shameless. Just shameless.

In another tragedy in Pritzker's Illinois, a firefighter died fighting a fire intentionally set by an arsonist who was on the street because of a pro-criminal policy the Dems support. Guess what's not mentioned in Pritzker's post:

Firefighter Michael Altman passed away in the line of duty after battling a fire in Rogers Park.



Our hearts are with his family and the CFD as we grieve the loss of this hero.



I’ve ordered our flags to fly at half-staff in his honor.



May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/gY9sgK8AFw — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 26, 2026

Nice community note, JB.

Pritzker wasn't allowed to get away with skipping over some big reasons for why this happened:

He didn’t just “pass away.”



He was murdered by a career criminal known arsonist who had a warrant out for his arrest since his last prison release in your soft-on-crime hellhole state https://t.co/0jZkAlAr39 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2026

The alleged killer was free because of your SAFE-T Act. Honor Altman by calling for its appeal! — Marathon Pundit (@Marathonpundit) March 26, 2026

If only.

Another victim of your Safe-T Act. How many innocent people need to die because of your policies? pic.twitter.com/nDVcpIML3w — EricSS (@Eric_S_Shane) March 27, 2026

Michael Altman didn’t just “pass away,” he was murdered. We charged the offender with his murder last Friday. https://t.co/qFGo9EN5XA — Michael Carroll (@Carroll46) March 26, 2026

He was killed in the line of duty. He didn’t simply “pass away.” One could argue that his death was actually a direct result of your Safe-T Act and his blood is in your hands. https://t.co/phkpfeDt7q — TheGayDispatcher🏳️‍🌈™️ (@GayDispatcher) March 27, 2026

We won't be surprised if Pritzker also ends up trying to blame Trump.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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