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Joe Scarborough Explains Why the TSA Mess Is the Republicans' Fault but Fails to Mention Something

Doug P. | 1:50 PM on March 26, 2026
Screenshot of meme

The Schumer shutdown has been going on for a few weeks now because the Democrats have been trying to tie "ICE reforms" to any funding bills. By "ICE reforms" we mean that to a large degree the Dems are trying to halt deportations of their most cherished and high priority demographic: Illegal aliens. 

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Posts from the Dems always fail to point that out for some reason: 

That pile of "lies by omission" brings us to MS NOW. 

The last time we checked in with Joe Scarborough he was explaining to Mika Brzezinski why she's too stupid to get a passport and would therefore be disenfranchised by the SAVE America Act. 

Scarborough is now trying to help make the Democrats' case and help them blame Senate Republicans for the partial government shutdown: 

The reason they don't mention what else is in the Democrat bill means they know exactly what most Americans would think about it.

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The Democrats are trying to prevent criminal illegals from being deported and are making the air travelling public pay the price. The Dems are willing to cripple the country's transportation system (and risk national security) to protect illegal aliens. Voters need to remember all this when the midterms arrive. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for (and lying on behalf of) the Democrats.

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