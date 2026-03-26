Joe Scarborough Explains Why the TSA Mess Is the Republicans' Fault but Fails to Mention Something

The Schumer shutdown has been going on for a few weeks now because the Democrats have been trying to tie "ICE reforms" to any funding bills. By "ICE reforms" we mean that to a large degree the Dems are trying to halt deportations of their most cherished and high priority demographic: Illegal aliens.

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Posts from the Dems always fail to point that out for some reason:

Democrats introduced bills to end the TSA shutdown on:



March 5

March 11

March 12

March 18

March 19 (x2)

March 21

March 23

March 25



Republicans blocked TSA funding. Every. Single. Time. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 26, 2026

That pile of "lies by omission" brings us to MS NOW.

The last time we checked in with Joe Scarborough he was explaining to Mika Brzezinski why she's too stupid to get a passport and would therefore be disenfranchised by the SAVE America Act.

Scarborough is now trying to help make the Democrats' case and help them blame Senate Republicans for the partial government shutdown:

Joe Scarborough on the Republican shutdown: “What are Republicans doing right now? They’re voting no to paying TSA agents. Let me say it ten times. Democrats keep bringing it to the bill to get rid of this problem and Republicans keep making this problem worse” pic.twitter.com/UNKI391ozE — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 26, 2026

The reason they don't mention what else is in the Democrat bill means they know exactly what most Americans would think about it.

the old politician in him keeps showing up. disgusting



the dems are trying to change an already passed bill

funding ICE by holding Americans in lines. https://t.co/jEfb2xXdOs — Denise (@DBS678) March 26, 2026

The Democrats are holding American people hostage by not voting for the entire bill stop trying to break it apart into pieces we want ice fully funded and DHS we want illegals deported — AnnRoberts (@magkir1) March 26, 2026

The Democrats are trying to prevent criminal illegals from being deported and are making the air travelling public pay the price. The Dems are willing to cripple the country's transportation system (and risk national security) to protect illegal aliens. Voters need to remember all this when the midterms arrive.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for (and lying on behalf of) the Democrats.

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