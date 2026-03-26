DHS's Tricia McLaughlin Presents a Couple More Reasons Dems Are Making Americans Wait in Long TSA Lines

The partial government shutdown continues, and that includes the Department of Homeland Security, meaning that TSA workers aren't being paid. All that had led to incredibly long wait times at many U.S. airports.

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Despite Americans being highly inconvenienced and many agencies under the DHS going unfunded even during a time that the threat level is raised, the Democrats are sticking with their demands intended to cripple ICE. But don't believe us -- the Dems are admitting that:

DHS funding deal is falling apart.



Senate GOP offered to fund all of DHS, except ICE’s deportation wing (ERO).



Dems just countered and demanded additional concessions, they want major ICE reforms (unmasking, judicial warrants, etc).



GOP says why would we agree to reforms for… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 25, 2026

Here's the rest of that post:

GOP says why would we agree to reforms for an agency being defunded? Dems had an offer on the table to carve out ICE’s removal operations, and fund everything else within DHS, and they are saying no. They are demanding ICE reforms for an agency they aren’t going to fund. GOP saying no. And the shutdown continues - now on day 40.

So yes, the shutdown is the fault of Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats (not counting John Fetterman).

And why?

It's so the Democrats can protect their top priority:

Meanwhile in another NYC borough, on Monday an illegal alien from Guatemala was charged with forcibly raping a 5-year-old girl on Long Island, New York.



He was charged for predatory sex assault against a child, vaginal sexual contact with a child, sexual abuse, acting in a… https://t.co/VA6yc4ZXaW pic.twitter.com/1J57leaVC6 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 25, 2026

Remember this why you're waiting for several hours in a TSA line...

On April 27 this rapist is set to go free after spending just *6 months* in jail for stalking, attacking and raping a 14 year old boy in a Manhattan bodega.



Never mind that this illegal alien from Colombia was already wanted in Massachusetts on robbery, prostitution and weapons… https://t.co/VA6yc4Zplo — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 25, 2026

Border Patrol arrested this sicko for illegally entering the United States in San Ysidro, California, in March of 2023. Then the Biden Administration released him into the country. — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 25, 2026

These are among the people the Democrats are keeping the government partially shut down for. If we had a remotely objective media they'd be getting called out for this more often.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda while the Democrats continue to prioritize protecting criminal illegals over citizens.

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