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DHS's Tricia McLaughlin Presents a Couple More Reasons Dems Are Making Americans Wait in Long TSA Lines

Doug P. | 10:00 AM on March 26, 2026
Meme screenshot

The partial government shutdown continues, and that includes the Department of Homeland Security, meaning that TSA workers aren't being paid. All that had led to incredibly long wait times at many U.S. airports. 

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Despite Americans being highly inconvenienced and many agencies under the DHS going unfunded even during a time that the threat level is raised, the Democrats are sticking with their demands intended to cripple ICE. But don't believe us -- the Dems are admitting that

Here's the rest of that post:

GOP says why would we agree to reforms for an agency being defunded?  

Dems had an offer on the table to carve out ICE’s removal operations, and fund everything else within DHS, and they are saying no.  

They are demanding ICE reforms for an agency they aren’t going to fund.  

GOP saying no.  

And the shutdown continues - now on day 40.

So yes, the shutdown is the fault of Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats (not counting John Fetterman). 

And why?

It's so the Democrats can protect their top priority: 

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Remember this why you're waiting for several hours in a TSA line...

These are among the people the Democrats are keeping the government partially shut down for. If we had a remotely objective media they'd be getting called out for this more often. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda while the Democrats continue to prioritize protecting criminal illegals over citizens. 

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