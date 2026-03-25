'Schumer's Shutdown' Explodes: Dems Reject GOP Compromise on DHS Funding, Insist on Gutting Deportations

The Shutdown (entering Day 40) is all on the Democrats. The GOP gave them a great offer and the turned it down. They want America to be closed and they want airports to be a mess.

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DHS funding deal is falling apart.



Senate GOP offered to fund all of DHS, except ICE’s deportation wing (ERO).



Dems just countered and demanded additional concessions, they want major ICE reforms (unmasking, judicial warrants, etc).



GOP says why would we agree to reforms for… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 25, 2026

So, the Dems got some of what they wanted, but instead of act in good faith, they came up with new things they wanted and refused to budge. The party of obstruction.

"Dems had an offer on the table to carve out ICE’s removal operations."



This is 100% about keeping illegal migrants in the country. Nothing more. https://t.co/YOAVg7CZ6P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2026

Dems are saying no to something they had already offered and agreed to in the first place. Chuck Schumer is a joke, and his party is playing a dangerous game. Call your Senator! https://t.co/a0d01ZFj4H — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 25, 2026

Once again, this is Schumer's Shutdown.

Dems couldn't bring themselves to take a small symbolic win, LOL.

Now they'll get nothing. https://t.co/J7benW3saC — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) March 25, 2026

The GOP tried to give the Democrats a little win, but they can't be gracious.

This is what always happens…



You give Dems concessions and they immediately demand way more. https://t.co/Jfq5kFIplu — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) March 25, 2026

It's impossible to negotiate with terrorists.

The fact that the GOP is compromising on ANYTHING here is absolutely insane. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) March 25, 2026

The GOP tries to be good stewards of their power and get the government back open and the Left refuses.

Why was the Senate GOP going to defund ICE? They can't resist attempting to backstab their own voters — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) March 25, 2026

Because they are largely funded via OBBB through 2029 and we’re going to try to give them more funding via reconciliation, which wouldn’t require any Dem votes. But that’s a difficult process to pull off and there’s no guarantee. But that would’ve given Dems cover to tell their… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 25, 2026

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So, ICE is fine through 2029. This is why the GOP was willing to make some concessions. There would still be deportations.

All of the democrats fighting to keep DHS from being funded need to be registered as foreign agents at this point. They are actively endangering American citizens in favor of illegal aliens. — Wolfways 🇺🇸🐺 (@Wolfways44) March 25, 2026

The Left doesn't care about regular Americans.

Well...then one thing remains



Kill the filibuster. Pass the DHS funding and the SAVE ACT and go on recess with two major wins.



The Democrats are not negotiating so might as well do this. — The G-Man Explains (@G_Man_Explains) March 25, 2026

Maybe it's time.