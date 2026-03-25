Johnson Ends Jeffries' Career! Sheridan Gorman Killing! DHS, TSA Shutdown Intensifies!
LOTR WTF? Late-Night TV Host Stephen Colbert Tapped to Co-Write New ‘Lord of...
VIP
Why American Doctors Shouldn’t Have to Compete With the World for American Residencies
Guess Which State Media Outlet Warmly Quoted John Brennan (As Irony AND Projection...
Here's Nearly a Minute Worth of Dems Basically Admitting They're Too Clueless to...
Bearded Lady and Her Sidekick Busted: Couple Charged After Poo-Swastika Attack on Republic...
Student Slaughtered by an Illegal, Brandon Johnson Throws Naming Ceremony for 'Abolish ICE...
VIP
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Thought of...
New Day, New Grift: Candace Owens Plays Ballistics Expert on Charlie Kirk's Death
John Brennan's Comment About Whose Word He's Taking for US-Iran War Truth Doesn't...
Fighting the Power … After Naptime: Springsteen Joins Bernie and Jane Fonda for...
We Finally Found 'Criminals' Philly's Leftist DA Wants to Throw in Jail (Harmeet...
Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and...
Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from...

'Schumer's Shutdown' Explodes: Dems Reject GOP Compromise on DHS Funding, Insist on Gutting Deportations

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Shutdown (entering Day 40) is all on the Democrats. The GOP gave them a great offer and the turned it down. They want America to be closed and they want airports to be a mess. 

Advertisement

So, the Dems got some of what they wanted, but instead of act in good faith, they came up with new things they wanted and refused to budge. The party of obstruction.

Once again, this is Schumer's Shutdown.

Recommended

Here's Nearly a Minute Worth of Dems Basically Admitting They're Too Clueless to Hold Office (or Vote)
Doug P.
Advertisement

The GOP tried to give the Democrats a little win, but they can't be gracious.

It's impossible to negotiate with terrorists.

The GOP tries to be good stewards of their power and get the government back open and the Left refuses.

Advertisement

So, ICE is fine through 2029. This is why the GOP was willing to make some concessions. There would still be deportations. 

The Left doesn't care about regular Americans.

Maybe it's time.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Nearly a Minute Worth of Dems Basically Admitting They're Too Clueless to Hold Office (or Vote)
Doug P.
LOTR WTF? Late-Night TV Host Stephen Colbert Tapped to Co-Write New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Film
Warren Squire
Guess Which State Media Outlet Warmly Quoted John Brennan (As Irony AND Projection Detectors Exploded)
Doug P.
Bearded Lady and Her Sidekick Busted: Couple Charged After Poo-Swastika Attack on Republican Field Office
justmindy
New Day, New Grift: Candace Owens Plays Ballistics Expert on Charlie Kirk's Death
justmindy
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's Nearly a Minute Worth of Dems Basically Admitting They're Too Clueless to Hold Office (or Vote) Doug P.
Advertisement