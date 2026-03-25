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Dem Rep. Jason Crow Spills REAL Reason Schumer's Shutdown Continues (THIS Is Why TSA Lines Are Insane)

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on March 25, 2026
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As we told you earlier, most Senate Democrats have rejected a GOP compromise on funding for Homeland Security, including the TSA. It's looking like every time the Republicans make an offer, the Dems will just move the goalpost:

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Dem Sen. Chris Murphy then said he would be on CNN to "answer a simple question," which means that he's planning on telling more lies: 

ICE is already funded but dishonest Democrats like Murphy try to turn "Republicans won't agree to our demands to get rid of funding certain parts of ICE" into "the GOP insists on more funding for ICE."

"Lyin' Chuck" is still living up to his Trump nickname: 

Of course he's leaving out some stuff.

Schumer has already given up the Left's game on this, but over in the House, Rep. Jason Crow made it clear that this is all about the Dems trying to end all deportations: 

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This is happening as Democrats are vigorously opposing the SAVE America Act. Call us crazy but we can't help but think that the Dems trying to end deportations and stop legislation that would ensure only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections are connected. 

American citizens are nowhere near the top of the Dems' list of top priorities (they might not even be on their list at all). Americans at airports are definitely not on that list. 

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. Now the Dems are trying to compromise national security in the name of their #1 priority: Illegal aliens.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies, mass deportations and lying Democrats who are trying to stop it. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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