THWAP! Newsom's Press Account Stomped on a Projection Rake Trying to Turn Trump Into Marie Antoinette

The Senate Democrats are still blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which has caused long TSA lines at some U.S. airports (though, much to the Left's chagrin, ICE has showed up to help).

Advertisement

President Trump's weekend at Mar-a-Lago caused the Gavin Newsom press account to think that this post was a zinger, but as usual it was lacking introspection:

Trump: Airport lines for you, caviar for me! https://t.co/9jTXLJCxyQ pic.twitter.com/6xgz8uEagv — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 23, 2026

That's as self-unaware as it can get from the guy who had French Laundry opened up for dining just for him and his friends during Newsom's COVID shutdowns.

Yep, that's him!

Arent YOU the guy who forced people to wears masks and stay indoors while you dined at the French Laundry?



Is this you? 👇 pic.twitter.com/n8wYduWLED — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) March 23, 2026

There is NOTHING that Newsom accuses Trump of doing that isn't 100 percent pure projection, but we're used that.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and projection).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!