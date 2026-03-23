THWAP! Newsom's Press Account Stomped on a Projection Rake Trying to Turn Trump Into Marie Antoinette

The Senate Democrats are still blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which has caused long TSA lines at some U.S. airports (though, much to the Left's chagrin, ICE has showed up to help).
President Trump's weekend at Mar-a-Lago caused the Gavin Newsom press account to think that this post was a zinger, but as usual it was lacking introspection:
Trump: Airport lines for you, caviar for me! https://t.co/9jTXLJCxyQ pic.twitter.com/6xgz8uEagv— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 23, 2026
That's as self-unaware as it can get from the guy who had French Laundry opened up for dining just for him and his friends during Newsom's COVID shutdowns.
This you? https://t.co/30iLJHD057 pic.twitter.com/riULIZY48q— Monterey County Republican Party (@MCGOP_CA) March 23, 2026
Yep, that's him!
Newsom: Lockdowns for you, French Laundry for me! https://t.co/ivRkeUEimb pic.twitter.com/sEA1P7GgET— Mark Fabela (@markdfabela) March 23, 2026
https://t.co/pW6rrQktEf pic.twitter.com/AFjxMwJgt1— Mike Netter (@nettermike) March 23, 2026
Arent YOU the guy who forced people to wears masks and stay indoors while you dined at the French Laundry?— The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) March 23, 2026
Is this you? 👇 pic.twitter.com/n8wYduWLED
There is NOTHING that Newsom accuses Trump of doing that isn't 100 percent pure projection, but we're used that.
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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and projection).
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