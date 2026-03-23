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THWAP! Newsom's Press Account Stomped on a Projection Rake Trying to Turn Trump Into Marie Antoinette

Doug P. | 9:15 PM on March 23, 2026
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The Senate Democrats are still blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which has caused long TSA lines at some U.S. airports (though, much to the Left's chagrin, ICE has showed up to help). 

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President Trump's weekend at Mar-a-Lago caused the Gavin Newsom press account to think that this post was a zinger, but as usual it was lacking introspection: 

That's as self-unaware as it can get from the guy who had French Laundry opened up for dining just for him and his friends during Newsom's COVID shutdowns.

Yep, that's him!

There is NOTHING that Newsom accuses Trump of doing that isn't 100 percent pure projection, but we're used that. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and projection). 

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