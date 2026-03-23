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CNN's Report on What Happened After ICE Showed Up at Atlanta's Airport Might Further Infuriate the Dems

Doug P. | 5:13 PM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Senate Democrats have been keeping the federal government, including the TSA, FEMA and Coast Guard, partially shut down in their quest to protect their most cherished illegal alien demographic. The Dems want ICE reforms, and the lack of funding for TSA has caused delays at many airports across the country.

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President Trump's temporary fix (to at least partly help alleviate wait times) has been to deploy ICE -- congressional Democrat kryptonite -- to some airports to help out. 

The week started this way: 

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What happened next after massive TSA lines earlier in the day?

Coincidence or effectiveness -- you decide:

The Democrats were no doubt hoping something would go horribly wrong (because they care so much about Americans, or something) but that hasn't been the case. 

Hmm...

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections by opposing the SAVE America Act while holding gov't funding hostage in their attempt to prevent immigration laws from being enforced. 

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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