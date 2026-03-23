CNN's Report on What Happened After ICE Showed Up at Atlanta's Airport Might Further Infuriate the Dems

The Senate Democrats have been keeping the federal government, including the TSA, FEMA and Coast Guard, partially shut down in their quest to protect their most cherished illegal alien demographic. The Dems want ICE reforms, and the lack of funding for TSA has caused delays at many airports across the country.

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President Trump's temporary fix (to at least partly help alleviate wait times) has been to deploy ICE -- congressional Democrat kryptonite -- to some airports to help out.

The week started this way:

NEW: @CNN has published a list of the 13 U.S. airports where ICE has been deployed this morning:



Atlanta (ATL)

Chicago (ORD)

Cleveland (CLE)

Houston (HOU)

Ft. Myers (RSW)

New Orleans (MSY)

New York (JFK)

New York-LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark (EWR)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Phoenix (PHX)… — Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) March 23, 2026

ICE agents spotted at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport pic.twitter.com/OzqxzAmgdn — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) March 23, 2026

Can confirm, ICE is definitely in the Atlanta Airport.



Hopefully they catch some illegal aliens and put them on flights back to their home countries.



Would be extremely efficient!!!!! pic.twitter.com/j2XfrYC6et — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 23, 2026

👀 ICE agents were spotted at Atlanta International Airport



pic.twitter.com/GBkHpIn7jD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

HAPPENING NOW: ICE agents arrive at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport as TSA struggles to manage massive lines stretching outside.



The deployment follows President Trump’s pledge to help overwhelmed TSA operations during the government shutdown, with delays lasting hours. pic.twitter.com/gYcUHGXfyA — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 23, 2026

What happened next after massive TSA lines earlier in the day?

Coincidence or effectiveness -- you decide:

ICE just fixed Atlanta's airport in a matter of hours. pic.twitter.com/Cf3vU9aBBP — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 23, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: CNN was just FORCED to report that ICE agents helped TSA lower Atlanta airport wait times down below an hour



"You can see ICE agents behind me RIGHT THERE!"



"And some more over here!"



"They've been doing patrols."



This frees up TSA for screening. LFG! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uVP56gyIyk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 23, 2026

The Democrats were no doubt hoping something would go horribly wrong (because they care so much about Americans, or something) but that hasn't been the case.

Under 40 minutes is pretty damn good for a regular day — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) March 23, 2026

Wonder how many illegals didn't show up or left the line? — ChristieB (@CBroark) March 23, 2026

Hmm...

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections by opposing the SAVE America Act while holding gov't funding hostage in their attempt to prevent immigration laws from being enforced.

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