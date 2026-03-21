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Bill Melugin Asked ICE Agents What They Thought of Trump's Airport Plan (Cue MORE Dem Pearl Clutching)

Doug P. | 3:11 PM on March 21, 2026
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

As we told you earlier, President Trump said that if the Democrats don't stop blocking funding for the DHS, including the TSA, he would make the situation really backfire on the Left:

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Coincidentally, or perhaps not, a caller to The Clay and Buck Show on Friday had that suggestion:

Fox News' Bill Melugin did his own little poll sampling opinions from ICE agents and for the most part the Democrats won't like what they hear. But when do they whenever they're not getting their way and illegals aren't being protected?

"Including the immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants" at U.S. airports.

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Count Democrat Sen. Patty Murray among those who know this could be backfiring but don't want to admit it: 

Unfortunately you can't trust a Dem politician's spin on this any farther than you could throw JB Pritzker. 

So, will Trump's "ICE helping out TSA at airports" thing pan out? Place your bets in the comments!

Remember when the Biden administration basically put in an express lane for illegals at some airports? We've come a long way since that disastrous four years. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. However, the Democrats continue to prove that they prioritize illegals over citizens. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!



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