Bill Melugin Asked ICE Agents What They Thought of Trump's Airport Plan (Cue MORE Dem Pearl Clutching)

As we told you earlier, President Trump said that if the Democrats don't stop blocking funding for the DHS, including the TSA, he would make the situation really backfire on the Left:

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BREAKING: President Trump threatens to send ICE Agents to US airports to serve as TSA agents amid the DHS funding lapse. pic.twitter.com/diB0qbCQ5G — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 21, 2026

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, a caller to The Clay and Buck Show on Friday had that suggestion:

🚨 BRILLIANT: Clay Travis' show has caller that suggests putting ICE Agents with TSA Agents to get the Democrats to fold & end the shutdown! 🔥



"What if President Trump announced that ICE agents were going to be supplementing TSA agents inside all of the airports? The ICE… pic.twitter.com/hv1OABUkng — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) March 21, 2026

Fox News' Bill Melugin did his own little poll sampling opinions from ICE agents and for the most part the Democrats won't like what they hear. But when do they whenever they're not getting their way and illegals aren't being protected?

I reached out to a handful of ICE agents to gauge their reaction to President Trump pitching putting them at airports to work security. Responses: 👇🏻



“Love it.”



“Genius. We serve at the behest…”



“Lots of illegals at airports”.



“🤭”



“I would actually love that”.



“Ah… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2026

"Including the immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants" at U.S. airports.

Count Democrat Sen. Patty Murray among those who know this could be backfiring but don't want to admit it:

Oh yeah, I’m sure the next thing the American people want after long lines at TSA is to get wrongfully detained, beat up, and harassed by ICE.



No blank check for ICE. We need reform & accountability.



In the meantime, how about you tell Republicans to just vote to pay TSA. https://t.co/Tu082ToGg5 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 21, 2026

Unfortunately you can't trust a Dem politician's spin on this any farther than you could throw JB Pritzker.

So, will Trump's "ICE helping out TSA at airports" thing pan out? Place your bets in the comments!

Arresting illegal aliens at the airport would send a strong message https://t.co/G92Ncm1WlC — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 21, 2026

Remember when the Biden administration basically put in an express lane for illegals at some airports? We've come a long way since that disastrous four years.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. However, the Democrats continue to prove that they prioritize illegals over citizens.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!







