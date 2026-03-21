CHECKMATE! Trump's Temp Fix for TSA Staffing Problems Is a MAJOR Shutdown Backfire for Pro-Illegal Dems

The Democrats are keeping the DHS, including TSA, FEMA and other agencies, unfunded because they keep voting no and a bill that would do just that. Instead the Dems are insisting on ICE "reforms" even though that has already been funded for about three more years. In other words, the Dems are keeping TSA workers and others unpaid because they prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens, which has caused major problems at airports around the country and delays are many.

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Earlier today Elon Musk offered to pay TSA employees, and now President Trump has proposed a temporary fix for the TSA staffing problem the latest Schumer shutdown has caused.

This is actually quite brilliant because it makes both sides of the issue totally implode on the Democrats:

BREAKING: President Trump says if Democrats don’t immediately agree to a deal on DHS funding, he will place ICE agents at airports to conduct security, “including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country”. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2026

Way to go, Sen. Schumer!

Now I’m torn between wanting DHS funding to return to normal, and wanting to see ICE in airports. — SagebrushBirdhunter (@FanaticLurker) March 21, 2026

I saw this as a suggestion of a listener to @ClayTravis last night on Fox. Well done 👊👊 — JCS(Jeff) (@feldonthecat) March 21, 2026

Great idea! A two for one special. Good bless our wonderful @ICEgov agents. https://t.co/YDQ3KIL6n2 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 21, 2026

I for one would love to see this happen if only to observe the wailing and gnashing of teeth on the left. https://t.co/wWPikk6IMr — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) March 21, 2026

The Democrats are already having several simultaneous meltdowns -- we might as well add one more to the pile!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect illegal aliens.

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