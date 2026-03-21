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CHECKMATE! Trump's Temp Fix for TSA Staffing Problems Is a MAJOR Shutdown Backfire for Pro-Illegal Dems

Doug P. | 1:54 PM on March 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats are keeping the DHS, including TSA, FEMA and other agencies, unfunded because they keep voting no and a bill that would do just that. Instead the Dems are insisting on ICE "reforms" even though that has already been funded for about three more years. In other words, the Dems are keeping TSA workers and others unpaid because they prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens, which has caused major problems at airports around the country and delays are many.

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Earlier today Elon Musk offered to pay TSA employees, and now President Trump has proposed a temporary fix for the TSA staffing problem the latest Schumer shutdown has caused. 

This is actually quite brilliant because it makes both sides of the issue totally implode on the Democrats: 

Way to go, Sen. Schumer!

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The Democrats are already having several simultaneous meltdowns -- we might as well add one more to the pile!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect illegal aliens.

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