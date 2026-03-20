Japan's PM Checked Out the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame and Then Saw the 'Biden' Portrait

Yesterday President Trump met with the Prime Minister of Japan at the White House, and of course the situation provided another outrage cycle for the usual TDS suspects with the media "fact-checking" what was obviously a joke.

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Sanae Takaichi, the Japanese PM, took a short tour of the Presidential Hall of Fame at the White House, eventually noticing the change that has been made to better represent the tenure of Trump's predecessor(s). Watch:

Japan’s Prime Minister reacts to the autopen portrait of Joe Biden. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/44mCVZDIUQ — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong) March 20, 2026

Japan's PM reacts to autopen portrait of Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/zHXFHbk2Mj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2026

She certainly seemed amused and perhaps even realizes that it's pretty accurate.

I love that she laughed. People think it's disrespectful but I'm far more offended we didn't have an actual President for four years. https://t.co/tHEEzyfHRV — Just Curious (@shelley_curious) March 20, 2026

All while the Dems try to project all that was wrong with Joe onto Trump. The Japanese PM knew what the real deal was.

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