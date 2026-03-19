Scott Jennings Nails It: Hypocrisy Alert – Alito Flag Scandal vs. Mamdani Wife's...
Conor Lamb Still Seething Over Fetterman's Primary Beatdown, Brands Him a 'Vigilante' for...
Cry Harder, Lefties: Free Beacon Dares Dig Up Mamdani Wife's RACIST Posts From...
Margaret Brennan Is BIG MAD That Pete Hegseth Is Asking the Public to...
BAHAHAHAA! Check Out the Name Adam Kinzinger Gave the Documentary He Made About...
Elon Lives Rent-Free in Bernie's Head: Sanders Rants About Musk's Fortune Amid SAVE...
Lefties and Dems Come COMPLETELY Unglued Over John Fetterman's Vote for Sen. Mullin...
Funniest. President. EVER! Trump Makes Hilarious (If Awkward) Pearl Harbor Joke In the...
NYC Flushes $3.5M Down the Toilet: 4 Years Later, Park Bathroom Still in...
VIP
Make It Make SENSE: Iranian Television Aired THIS Tucker Carlson Segment As Pro-Iranian...
The Black Robed Regiment How Pastors Led the Fight for American Independence
HOOBOY: Jessica Tarlov Learns the HARD WAY You Don't Mess With Texas Trying...
Joe Scarborough's SAVE America Act Fit Was Hard to Watch
WOW: Newly Released CIA Docs Show the Biden Administration Declared WAR on Motherhood...

'You Must Be Fun at Parties': CNN's Jake Tapper Fact Checks Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke to the Japanese PM

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on March 19, 2026
Twitchy

Today President Trump met with the Prime Minister of Japan at the White House, and she expressed confidence in his ability to achieve peace: 

Advertisement

The two leaders also took some questions from the gathered press.

As we told you earlier, Trump was asked why he didn't give U.S. allies a heads-up before Operation Epic Fury was ordered to begin. Sometimes we think Trump says things just to trigger his TDS-addled detractors on the Left, and this might have been one of those times

Of course the usual anti-Trump Democrats are triggered by what was an obvious joke: 

Sure, we need to hear more of that from the same people who insisted Biden was just fine. But the Left's outrage machine needed more fuel today so this will help provide that. 

Not surprisingly some in the media will pretend not to understand what was said and why, including CNN's Jake Tapper, who provided a fact check: 

Recommended

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Really? You mean that lady wasn't the Emperor of Japan at the start of World War II? We're shocked... SHOCKED (cue massive eye roll). 

Or at least they have to pretend not to in order to try and "fact check" what was clearly a joke. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Nails It: Hypocrisy Alert – Alito Flag Scandal vs. Mamdani Wife's Terror Glorification
justmindy
Margaret Brennan Is BIG MAD That Pete Hegseth Is Asking the Public to Pray For Our Troops
Grateful Calvin
Conor Lamb Still Seething Over Fetterman's Primary Beatdown, Brands Him a 'Vigilante' for Backing Mullin
justmindy
Lefties and Dems Come COMPLETELY Unglued Over John Fetterman's Vote for Sen. Mullin and HERE Are the BEST
Sam J.
WOW: Newly Released CIA Docs Show the Biden Administration Declared WAR on Motherhood (MUST-READ Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement