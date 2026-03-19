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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Has the Last Word About a Fresh Boondoggle in Newsom's California

Doug P. | 9:26 AM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Yesterday we helped shine a spotlight on the latest example of government waste in the state of 2028 presidential hopeful, Gov. Gavin Newsom.

It involves the construction of a wildlife bridge that appears to have become yet another boondoggle: 

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The Governor Newsom Press Office account thought they had a good comeback to that question.

This was it: 

That was a pitiful and forced "comeback," not to mention incredibly dishonest (not surprising considering the source): 

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy mocked Newsom's waste of taxpayer dollars in order to build, well, nothing so far: 

If only.

Democrats like Newsom are always very proud of having the opportunity to waste incredible amounts of taxpayer money. In a follow-up post, the Newsom Press Office said the project is "significantly privately funded." According to our searches taxpayers are on the hook for about 65 percent of that project. 

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like those in Minnesota and California who have allowed massive fraud to take place right under their noses while taxpayers get fleeced.

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