Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Has the Last Word About a Fresh Boondoggle in Newsom's California

Yesterday we helped shine a spotlight on the latest example of government waste in the state of 2028 presidential hopeful, Gov. Gavin Newsom.

It involves the construction of a wildlife bridge that appears to have become yet another boondoggle:

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EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Newsom promised to build a bridge for cougars and butterflies in the middle of Los Angeles. The project has turned into another boondoggle, with broken deadlines and costs exploding to $114 million.



This is Newsom's bridge to nowhere.https://t.co/xgdc3R5lwB — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) March 18, 2026

How is California even a real place? pic.twitter.com/gddX28UyMm — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 18, 2026

The Governor Newsom Press Office account thought they had a good comeback to that question.

This was it:

How is Florida a real place?



How is Texas a real place?



See, we can do it too… https://t.co/MRrjXD80U0 pic.twitter.com/JdNd3nGGkW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 18, 2026

That was a pitiful and forced "comeback," not to mention incredibly dishonest (not surprising considering the source):

Gavin Newsom knows these bridges were decommissioned. His team just doesn't care. They want to be seen as fighting. That's why he won't be the Democratic nominee in 2028. There's no there there. https://t.co/NtiQLkIR2I — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 19, 2026

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy mocked Newsom's waste of taxpayer dollars in order to build, well, nothing so far:

Bridges to nowhere.

Trains to nowhere.



Leave the building to us, @GavinNewsom https://t.co/KSUW5tbzix — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) March 18, 2026

If only.

Gavin was quite proud of it.https://t.co/CfiS925uca — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2026

Democrats like Newsom are always very proud of having the opportunity to waste incredible amounts of taxpayer money. In a follow-up post, the Newsom Press Office said the project is "significantly privately funded." According to our searches taxpayers are on the hook for about 65 percent of that project.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like those in Minnesota and California who have allowed massive fraud to take place right under their noses while taxpayers get fleeced.

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