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John Brennan's Assessment of Tulsi Gabbard's Testimony Might Be the Least Self-Aware Thing He's Ever Said

Doug P. | 6:45 PM on March 18, 2026
Twitter

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. One of the lowlights from the hearing was Sen. Angus King expressing a bit of disgust over the fact that, after all we've witnessed these last few weeks, the White House still won't list "climate change" as a top national security threat. 

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Gabbard also provided an update on the operation in Iran: 

Gabbard also made it very clear that the Democrats chose a particularly dangerous time to vote against funding for the Department of Homeland Security:

Speaking of enemies of America, former CIA director John Brennan again made it obvious that he must have had a self-awareness bypass surgery performed at an early age. 

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Brennan had this to say about Gabbard's testimony, via @WesternLensman: 

Hey, would the guy who signed the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter designed to influence the 2020 presidential election ever lie to us?

All while the host just sat there and said nothing.

We're still waiting patiently for ANY accountability. And waiting. And waiting...

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax (looking at you, John). 

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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