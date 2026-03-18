John Brennan's Assessment of Tulsi Gabbard's Testimony Might Be the Least Self-Aware Thing He's Ever Said

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. One of the lowlights from the hearing was Sen. Angus King expressing a bit of disgust over the fact that, after all we've witnessed these last few weeks, the White House still won't list "climate change" as a top national security threat.

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Gabbard also provided an update on the operation in Iran:

🚨@DNIGabbard gives update to Operation Epic Fury:



"Epic Fury is advancing fundamental change in the region that began with Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7th 2023 and continue with the 12-day war last year resulting in weakening Iran and its proxies.



The regime in… pic.twitter.com/joj9h8AP8C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 18, 2026

Gabbard also made it very clear that the Democrats chose a particularly dangerous time to vote against funding for the Department of Homeland Security:

🚨HOMELAND AT RISK? — "The IC assesses [Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Pakistan] have been researching & developing an array of novel, advanced or traditional delivery systems with nuclear & conventional payloads that put our homeland within range."



The IC assess:

—Threats to… pic.twitter.com/bQR7bYykJM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 18, 2026

🚨ISLAMISTS OUT.



"The United States continues to face a complex & evolving threat landscape with the geographically diverse set of ISLAMIST TERRORIST actors seeking to propagate their ideology globally & harm Americans.



Even as Al Qaeda & ISIS remain weaker today than they were… pic.twitter.com/2fRHKONXQS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 18, 2026

Speaking of enemies of America, former CIA director John Brennan again made it obvious that he must have had a self-awareness bypass surgery performed at an early age.

Brennan had this to say about Gabbard's testimony, via @WesternLensman:

John Brennan: Tulsi Gabbard’s testimony was “A very sad and troubling demonstration of the politicization of the Intelligence Community."



You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/NjjPfAdUM4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2026

Hey, would the guy who signed the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter designed to influence the 2020 presidential election ever lie to us?

Says the guy that politicized the intelligence community under Obama.🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/ZgmVNVQCpN — Politics1776 (@CaraGrace23) March 18, 2026

All while the host just sat there and said nothing.

Why is he not serving hard time? — Franciscus Venator (@FrankVenator) March 18, 2026

We're still waiting patiently for ANY accountability. And waiting. And waiting...

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Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax (looking at you, John).

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