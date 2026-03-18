Sen. Angus King Is STILL Upset That Tulsi Gabbard Hasn't Listed Climate Change As a Nat'l Security Threat

Almost one full year ago, Sen. Angus King, and Independent from Maine, was disturbed to find out that President Trump's Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard didn't share the climate cult's opinion about what constitutes a major national security threat:

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Senator Angus King (ME) is dumbfounded that DNI Tulsi Gabbard doesn't consider climate change one of the most critical threats to America's national security. pic.twitter.com/JLsldAxBxg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

Fast forward about a year...

King was questioning Gabbard during a Senate hearing today and couldn't believe that the DNI still isn't basing worldwide threat assessments on claims from Al Gore and the like:

Sen. Angus King—reminding everyone that he is not a serious legislator—complained that climate change was not mentioned in the US intelligence community’s 2026 annual worldwide threat assessment:



King: "There was very little, if anything, in the report, in the assessment, about… pic.twitter.com/HAHCuQrtv9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 18, 2026

And when have the "this will happen by the year 2050" people ever been proven wrong? Wait, never mind.

We've just had a spate of Islamic terror attacks and the threat level from Iran is high and this guy is concerned that the DNI isn't more focused on climate change? The supreme irony is that King serves on the "Intelligence" Committee.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including "Independent" lefties like Sen. King).

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