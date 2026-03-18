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CNN's Numbers Guy Has a Reality Check for TDS Crowd Claiming Trump Supporters Are Jumping Ship

Doug P. | 2:54 PM on March 18, 2026
Twitter

It isn't uncommon to run across Democrats and others (Marjorie Taylor Greene, etc.) who claim that Trump supporters are regretting their vote and abandoning ship in droves. That kind gaslighting ramped up during ICE's surge in operations in Minneapolis and elsewhere. In other words, we were expected to believe that Trump voters were getting regretful after seeing the kind of policies they voted for being put into motion. 

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The reality of the situation is that Trump supporters aren't jumping ship. CNN's Harry Enten had some bad news for the "Trump's supporters are bailing out" people: 

Karoline Leavitt shared that story as a little swipe at the "Trump's base is running away" crowd: 

So, no, Trump supporters aren't running away and once again social media buzz doesn't always line up with real life. Kudos to CNN for getting something right after a rather rough month. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and the Democrats will stop at nothing to try and prevent that from happening. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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