Jake Tapper Says Journos Hold Leaders to Account and Want US to Succeed (Let's Put THAT to the Test!)

Every day we see Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy actively serve as cheerleaders for the Iranian regime via constant lies about what's really going on, and many media outlets are more than happy to allow him to spew BS, often completely unchallenged.

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Factor in everything else we hear from the media and this take from CNN's Jake Tapper had us rolling our eyes a bit:

TAPPER: “Every reporter that I know wants the United States to succeed in every way, and the way that reporters help that happen is by asking questions of people in power and not blindly cheering on leaders who take the nation to war.” pic.twitter.com/KtfZYSnBJU — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) March 15, 2026

We'll start by noting that Tapper works for the cable net that the Iranian regime invited to report from inside the country, and everybody knows what's expected of CNN under those circumstances.

Many journos in the legacy media we have watched do indeed want the country to succeed... in making Trump fail:

Substitute "Donald Trump" in place of "United States" and then type your sentence without laughing. https://t.co/BiC7Q5qPjU — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 15, 2026

This sounds great, but it is belied by the evidence. We all remember a mere 5 or 6 years ago when these same patriotic reporters were calling America an evil racist imperialist nation. We all see the very obvious rooting against American success in Iran.



We have eyes, Jake. https://t.co/zKcQil7H7D — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) March 15, 2026

“Every reporter that I know wants the United States to succeed in every way…”



No point reading anything after this lie. https://t.co/LMVglZbh1r — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 15, 2026

If many journos aren't rooting against the U.S. under Trump they have a strange way of showing it. Bill O'Reilly called that out a couple of weeks ago:

Bill O’Reilly says the quiet part out loud about the media’s coverage of the Iran conflict:



“They want America to lose.”



O’REILLY: “Right now the press id doing everything it can to root for Iran.”



“The press is actually rooting for Iran.”



CUOMO: “When you say Iran, you mean… pic.twitter.com/DQctH0SMKO — Overton (@overton_news) March 5, 2026

Jesse Watters showed a few examples of hosts basically service as state media for Iran:

🚨 NEW: Jesse Watters TORCHES liberal media: “If you change the channel, you’d think we lost the war in Iran.”



Mainstream media “has turned into Iranian state TV. If it was up to them, we wouldn’t have fired a shot at the Ayatollah until his finger was this close to the big red… pic.twitter.com/KnuSPcBDSQ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 6, 2026

Remember how so many "journalists" from ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS and NPR regularly held the Biden administration's feet to the fire? Neither do we:

Anyway, here's the time when photographers caught Joe Biden getting questions in advance by journalists https://t.co/JHve8NN6du — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 15, 2026

Anyway here's CNN reporting on how journalists were being given questions by the White House to ask Joe Biden to make him look better during a campaign https://t.co/QJmBJ0bhfE — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 15, 2026

We also remember a reporter asking Barack Obama what he found to be the most enchanting thing about his first 100 days in office.

Anyway, here's a journalist resigning after it was exposed that she colluded with the White House to only ask a Democratic president the questions his staff wanted https://t.co/qqwT74I6F3 — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 15, 2026

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Anyway, here's a Vox journalist in March 2024 demanding that people stop asking questions about Joe Biden's age and ability to run for reelection, because there are "zero reports from the administration" saying he ishttps://t.co/F9jXHJp6nq — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 15, 2026

The media, Tapper included, used to run cover for Team Biden about Joe's cognitive state (Tapper even shamed Lara Trump for mocking Biden's "lifelong stuttering problem").

Reminder:



Tapper literally wrote the book on denying results of a democratic election...and now denounces anyone else else for allegedly doing what he 100% did. pic.twitter.com/HauxJaRIzn — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 15, 2026

The press also seems to enjoy giving "equal or more time" to the enemy -- and by "the enemy" we mean both the Iranian regime and the congressional Democrats who are rooting for them with the media's assistance:

Face the Nation would have had on Emperor Hirohito for a softball interview days after Pearl Harbor if they existed back then and Trump had been in the White House.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and lying about not rooting against America).

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