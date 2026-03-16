TX Democrat Wack-Job's Anti-SAVE Act Sob Story About Her 'Married Friend' Gets Even...
LMAO! Ted Lieu's 'Dear FCC' Post Threatening TO SUE Because 1st Amendment This...
Why Question an American Hero? DeRosa Stands by SEAL Team Six Speaker for...
David French Doubles Down: James Talarico Is the Real Christian, You Haters Are...
Kentucky Showdown Brewing: Beshear Blasts Vance's 'Lazy' Label, Gets Hit with Privilege Ba...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Beyoncé and Jim-C: James Comey Says He Once Sang the Diva’s ‘Sandcastles’ During...
Dan Crenshaw Turns a Blind Eye to the Real Reasons for His Primary...
Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars' Swipe at 'Countries Whose Leaders Don't Support Free Speech' Was,...
VIP
Youth Travel Sports Have Become a Family-Destroying Trap – Thank God Someone Finally...
BREAKING: Bluesky's New Pitch: Come Over to Bluesky, You Will Be Glad to...
Maine Kampf: Platner Walks Back Apology for 'Nazi Skull' Tattoo, Calls It Eminently...
CNN's New Token Anti-Trump Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fresh Off Hating on the...
New York Times Heartbroken: Latin America Refuses to Keep Propping Up Castro's Eternal...

Jake Tapper Says Journos Hold Leaders to Account and Want US to Succeed (Let's Put THAT to the Test!)

Doug P. | 10:00 AM on March 16, 2026
meme

Every day we see Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy actively serve as cheerleaders for the Iranian regime via constant lies about what's really going on, and many media outlets are more than happy to allow him to spew BS, often completely unchallenged. 

Advertisement

Factor in everything else we hear from the media and this take from CNN's Jake Tapper had us rolling our eyes a bit:

We'll start by noting that Tapper works for the cable net that the Iranian regime invited to report from inside the country, and everybody knows what's expected of CNN under those circumstances.

Many journos in the legacy media we have watched do indeed want the country to succeed... in making Trump fail:

If many journos aren't rooting against the U.S. under Trump they have a strange way of showing it. Bill O'Reilly called that out a couple of weeks ago:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Jesse Watters showed a few examples of hosts basically service as state media for Iran:

Remember how so many "journalists" from ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS and NPR regularly held the Biden administration's feet to the fire? Neither do we: 

We also remember a reporter asking Barack Obama what he found to be the most enchanting thing about his first 100 days in office. 

Advertisement

The media, Tapper included, used to run cover for Team Biden about Joe's cognitive state (Tapper even shamed Lara Trump for mocking Biden's "lifelong stuttering problem"). 

The press also seems to enjoy giving "equal or more time" to the enemy -- and by "the enemy" we mean both the Iranian regime and the congressional Democrats who are rooting for them with the media's assistance:

Face the Nation would have had on Emperor Hirohito for a softball interview days after Pearl Harbor if they existed back then and Trump had been in the White House.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and lying about not rooting against America). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
TX Democrat Wack-Job's Anti-SAVE Act Sob Story About Her 'Married Friend' Gets Even STRANGER As She Spins
Sam J.
LMAO! Ted Lieu's 'Dear FCC' Post Threatening TO SUE Because 1st Amendment This and Fascism That BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Kentucky Showdown Brewing: Beshear Blasts Vance's 'Lazy' Label, Gets Hit with Privilege Backlash
justmindy
Why Question an American Hero? DeRosa Stands by SEAL Team Six Speaker for Team USA
justmindy
David French Doubles Down: James Talarico Is the Real Christian, You Haters Are the Wolves
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement