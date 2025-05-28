Lara Trump Says Jake Tapper Did Call About His Kinda-Sorta Apology But 'the Damage Is Already Done'

One of the more infamous flashback clips featuring a member of the media running cover for Joe Biden until the debate made the truth too obvious to hide was CNN's Jake Tapper, who now has a book out about how the White House worked to cover up the then president's decline. Shameless doesn't quite describe what's happened accurately enough.

In 2020, Tapper was interviewing Lara Trump, who mentioned Biden's obvious cognitive decline when the host ripped another page from the DNC's big list of excuses to criticize her for making fun of Joe's lifelong stutter and not being sensitive to kids with the same problem:

Seems like a good time to remind everyone that in 2020 Jake Tapper, first, accused me of making fun of people with a stutter (an atrocious accusation) and then attempted to shut me down and ended our interview when I tried to warn people of Joe Biden’s very obvious cognitive… pic.twitter.com/ZOxSGQP13J — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) June 27, 2024

Fast forward to today and what we now know. Tapper, and others in the media who participated in the coverup of Biden's condition, drove the final nail in the coffin of "journalism" in the last few years. But not before trying to make a few dollars writing "now it can finally be told" books after the fact.

Tapper is now saying he has kinda-sorta apologized to Lara Trump, and she confirmed that recently:

🚨Lara Trump: Jake Tapper called me and told me that everyone thinks he should apologize to me…but the damage is already done. pic.twitter.com/X7f3xu0dvq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 28, 2025

"But the damage is already done" is exactly right.

We're can remember Harry Reid being reminded that his claims about Mitt Romney not paying taxes were all lies, and Reid reportedly replied "he didn't win did he?" However, this time the Dems' and lefty media lies and coverups didn't work and Trump won. But they'd try it all over again.