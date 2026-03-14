NY Times Spotted Doing Their Thing Again in Headline About the Michigan Synagogue Terrorist

When it comes to the New York Times, we're getting used to framings like this one:

The New York Times has now amended its “Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses” headline, but it’s too late. Even in a world drowning in fake news, this particular masterpiece will live on in infamy. pic.twitter.com/TQhlQsgdQW — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 9, 2026

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The Times is still at it though.

Check out this headline for their story about the terrorist who tried to kill as many people as possible at a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan (and fortunately nobody died but the attacker):

The New York Times is absolutely beyond saving. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/JZOpHvgy6n — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 14, 2026

Really, NY Times?

The headline appears to have been slightly changed to "A restaurant worker was a quiet presence, then he attacked a synagogue."

Both versions are peak NY Times "journalism."

You’re better off dying a terrorist than living as a Trump supporter when it comes to NYT coverage. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 14, 2026

We need look no further than the Times' obituary for Charlie Kirk for solid confirmation of that.

This is truly absurd. https://t.co/CN8gjBEfgF — James Dickey (@jamesdickeyMN) March 14, 2026

The Times' story includes a quote from the mayor of Dearborn Heights, and this is it:

Mr. Ghazali, 41, had worked the front counter at Hamido, a Lebanese restaurant in Dearborn Heights known for its rotisserie chicken and shawarma. He took orders. Mayor Mo Baydoun of Dearborn Heights, whose offices were nearby, had eaten there and knew him by sight. “He never let a pack of garlic go for free,” Mr. Baydoun said. “Fifty cents. Every time. You would think even the mayor could get some free garlic. Nope. Fifty cents.”

Anything else the mayor would like to add or the Times would like to ask him about? Guess not.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and doing PR for Islamic terrorists, apparently).

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