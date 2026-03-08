Watch Al Sharpton When Jesse Jackson's Son Slammed Obama, Biden and Clinton for Taking Swipes at Trump

On Friday in Chicago there was a memorial service for Jesse Jackson in Chicago, and Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton were among the attendees.

Before the service, Jesse Jackson's son urged speakers to check their politics at the door, saying that Democrats, Republicans, liberals and conservatives were all welcome and any divisive talk should be saved for another occasion. As you might have guessed, that didn't happen. Obama, Biden and others at times sounded like they were giving campaign speeches while taking not-so-veiled swipes at Donald Trump.

Advertisement

During a subsequent private memorial service, Jackson hammered funeral speakers who took the opportunity to let their TDS flags fly:

Rev. Jesse Jackson’s son ripped former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for using the late civil rights icon’s memorial service to take shots at President Trump. Jesse Jackson Jr. said the grandstanding Democrats didn’t really know his father, after they used their eulogies to bash the president, his policies, and his vision for America during Friday’s star-studded send-off. “Yesterday, I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson,” the grieving son said Saturday during a private memorial service at Rainbow Push Coalition headquarters in Chicago.

Al Sharpton didn't seem to like what he was hearing, which makes this video even better:

Al Sharpton awkwardly realizing Jesse Jackson’s son is admonishing the democrats for making a political show out of his father’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/YJYSTjstly — Ally (@AllyJKiss) March 8, 2026

Ouch!

@TheRevAl sits down when he realized he could do any race hustling today — Randy One (@RanDeeOne2) March 9, 2026

Sorry, Al!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!