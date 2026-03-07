CA Principal Lets Man Fleeing ICE—Including Assault and DV Charges—Hide on Campus with...
Here's Jesse Jackson's Son Asking Service Speakers to Leave Politics at the Door vs. What Happened Next

Doug P. | 1:15 PM on March 07, 2026
Twitter

Yesterday a memorial service for Jesse Jackson was held in Chicago, and Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris and many others were in attendance.

There's a video going around of Jackson's son asking speakers at the service to check their politics at the door, and anybody who knows anything about some of those invited knew that was never going to happen.

Here's video of Jackson's son saying the service was for all -- Republicans, Democrats, Liberals and conservatives -- and divisiveness wasn't what the day was about. Compare that to what happened next:

We're not surprised at all. 

Those speeches were not unexpected:

Excellent point. 

Biden even reminded those gathered that he's smarter than they are (to paraphrase Margaret Thatcher, being smart is like being a lady -- if you have to tell people you are, you aren't). 

