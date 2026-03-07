Here's Jesse Jackson's Son Asking Service Speakers to Leave Politics at the Door vs. What Happened Next

Yesterday a memorial service for Jesse Jackson was held in Chicago, and Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris and many others were in attendance.

There's a video going around of Jackson's son asking speakers at the service to check their politics at the door, and anybody who knows anything about some of those invited knew that was never going to happen.

Here's video of Jackson's son saying the service was for all -- Republicans, Democrats, Liberals and conservatives -- and divisiveness wasn't what the day was about. Compare that to what happened next:

Before Jesse Jackson’s funeral, his son asked attendees not to “bring your politics” into the service, but every single Democrat who spoke ignored his wishes and turned his father’s funeral into a political rally. pic.twitter.com/QNQCXzQl6o — Right Winged Angel (@RightWngdAngel) March 7, 2026

We're not surprised at all.

Typical disrespect from the divider in chief. Disgrace https://t.co/lnEzKvF8Rp — TexasTamie (@TexasTamieK) March 7, 2026

Expecting Democrats to behave at a funeral is like wanting the Deep South not to he humid -- ain't gonna happen. https://t.co/AStfySFYsj — vbspurs (@vbspurs) March 7, 2026

Irony: Jesse was better friends with Trump than any of these politicians specifically Obama, Biden and Harris. — Saint Louis Cynic (@CyberBeastSTL) March 7, 2026

Those speeches were not unexpected:

Actually, he should've known better. Don't invite politicians to speak and expect them to stop being politicians. https://t.co/PZkDZVZXaG — Thanatos (@Thanato84121237) March 7, 2026

If Jesse Jackson’s son didn’t want attendees to bring their politics to his father’s funeral, he shouldn’t have invited the worst American politicians to the service. — Tony Hui (@TonyHui99) March 7, 2026

Excellent point.

Biden even reminded those gathered that he's smarter than they are (to paraphrase Margaret Thatcher, being smart is like being a lady -- if you have to tell people you are, you aren't).

