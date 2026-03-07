Funeral Derangements: Joe Biden Tells Mostly Black Mourning Crowd That He’s Smarter Than Them

Friday’s funeral service for the Reverend Jesse Jackson felt more like a political rally than a memorial service. A mourning Joe Biden, along with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, spoke at the gathering. Of course, when Biden started speaking, you just knew it would not be long before he rambled into some controversy.

Advertisement

Here’s Biden insulting the majority-black crowd during his eulogy. (WATCH)

Biden at Jesse Jackson's funeral: "I am a hell of a lot smarter than most of you" pic.twitter.com/toTCZUgHoQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2026

Did Gavin Newsom write his speech? — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 6, 2026

No, he can't read, remember? — Michael Langley (@Michael31372704) March 6, 2026

It never ends lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kOB1VcITHR — SnowflakeSlayer (@SnowflakeSlayr1) March 6, 2026

The Democrat pandering always backfires.

When Biden was done questioning the intelligence of the assembly, he used his time to mumble and meander. (WATCH)

OMG he doesn't have a teleprompter. He only has some reference notes in front of him. He cannot complete a thought! pic.twitter.com/uVzG8kRpXd — Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 6, 2026

That speech went in every direction except making sense. — TMK (@themagaking) March 6, 2026

Does he know he's at a funeral? — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Hummingbirder) March 6, 2026

Is this a eulogy or a Democrat rally??



My my my goodness. — Glenda Goodness (@GoodnessGlenda) March 7, 2026

It seems every Democrat funeral is used as an excuse to attack Republicans. Many Democrats are just dying to go after President Donald Trump.

Posters wonder why Biden always makes a fool of himself.

Why does he have to embarrass himself every time he gets in front of a microphone? — Nittany Gator (@GrappaGator) March 6, 2026

He can't help it. — Francine muller (@weeez43) March 6, 2026

It's that "lifelong stutter" again. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) March 7, 2026

Completely in character. Nobody ever knew wtf he was talking about. — Comrade X (@ComradeX18) March 6, 2026

He has no idea where he is. — Renewable Energy Source (@myra_fleener) March 6, 2026

He probably still thinks he lives in the White House.

The funeral flashback was too much for some commenters.

How did we survive 4 years of this — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 6, 2026

We didn't... our country was in shambles — TheEternalAbyss (@TheEternalAbys) March 6, 2026

Just be glad we did. The damage is still being corrected. — Peter W. Wright (@peterwwright) March 6, 2026

And there's still a long way to go.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.