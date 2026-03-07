Funeral Derangements: Joe Biden Tells Mostly Black Mourning Crowd That He’s Smarter Than Them

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:33 AM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Friday’s funeral service for the Reverend Jesse Jackson felt more like a political rally than a memorial service. A mourning Joe Biden, along with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, spoke at the gathering. Of course, when Biden started speaking, you just knew it would not be long before he rambled into some controversy.

Here’s Biden insulting the majority-black crowd during his eulogy. (WATCH)

The Democrat pandering always backfires.

When Biden was done questioning the intelligence of the assembly, he used his time to mumble and meander. (WATCH)

It seems every Democrat funeral is used as an excuse to attack Republicans. Many Democrats are just dying to go after President Donald Trump.

Posters wonder why Biden always makes a fool of himself.

He probably still thinks he lives in the White House.

The funeral flashback was too much for some commenters.

And there's still a long way to go.

