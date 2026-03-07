Chris Murphy Gets Introduced to Chris Murphy After Claiming GOP Is 'Nominating Open Nazi Enthusiasts'

We have another shot and chaser inspired by Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy.

The last time we checked in with Murphy he was accusing President Trump of trying to have political opponents arrested while claiming that's unprecedented in U.S. history. As usual a Democrat is hoping nobody remembers what happened over the previous several years.

Advertisement

Murphy is now playing a selective "Nazi" game.

We'll start with Murphy's remarks about a Republican (also notice the community note on the post he's quoting):

Take note of how far the Republican Party has come off the rails. They are now nominating open Nazi enthusiasts. This guy also excitedly talked on camera about a gun used by the Nazis as the “original ghetto blaster”. Disgusting. https://t.co/ypG5WAgYT9 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 6, 2026

That brings us to this Democratic Senate candidate from Maine:

His U.S. Senate campaign under fire, Maine Democrat Graham Platner said a tattoo on his chest has been covered to no longer reflect an image widely recognized as a Nazi symbol. The first-time political candidate said he got the skull and crossbones tattoo in 2007, when he was in his 20s and in the Marine Corps. It happened during a night of drinking while he was on leave in Croatia, he said, adding he was unaware until recently that the image has been associated with Nazi police.

For Murphy, this time it's "D"ifferent:

Chris Murphy on Graham Platner, The Democrat Senate candidate who got a Nazi tattoo:



Just seems like a human being who made a mistake. And, he’s polling really well. https://t.co/tchpCF7bTD pic.twitter.com/juGvzty9SC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2026

"Yeah, but he's polling well" is amazing.

Chris Murphy never believes any Republican is entitled to a moment of grace — CTIronman (@CTIronman) March 7, 2026

Nope.

Meanwhile, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat constitutes being a Nazi with these people. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 7, 2026

These guys are making fools of themselves with this Herrera is a Nazi stuff. new clown world level unlocked — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2026

And you can't say "new clown world" without Chris Murphy busting through the wall like the Kool Aid man.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!