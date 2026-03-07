Chris Murphy Gets Introduced to Chris Murphy After Claiming GOP Is 'Nominating Open Nazi Enthusiasts'

Here's Jesse Jackson's Son Asking Service Speakers to Leave Politics at the Door...
Doug P. | 12:17 PM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We have another shot and chaser inspired by Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy.

The last time we checked in with Murphy he was accusing President Trump of trying to have political opponents arrested while claiming that's unprecedented in U.S. history. As usual a Democrat is hoping nobody remembers what happened over the previous several years. 

Murphy is now playing a selective "Nazi" game.

We'll start with Murphy's remarks about a Republican (also notice the community note on the post he's quoting): 

That brings us to this Democratic Senate candidate from Maine:

His U.S. Senate campaign under fire, Maine Democrat Graham Platner said a tattoo on his chest has been covered to no longer reflect an image widely recognized as a Nazi symbol. 

The first-time political candidate said he got the skull and crossbones tattoo in 2007, when he was in his 20s and in the Marine Corps. It happened during a night of drinking while he was on leave in Croatia, he said, adding he was unaware until recently that the image has been associated with Nazi police.

For Murphy, this time it's "D"ifferent: 

"Yeah, but he's polling well" is amazing. 

Nope.

And you can't say "new clown world" without Chris Murphy busting through the wall like the Kool Aid man. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

