Chris Murphy Says Trump Trying to Arrest Political Opponents Is Unprecedented in U.S. History

We've run across yet another congressional Democrat who hopes nobody remembers what happened up until just over a year ago.

Here's yet another example from Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who used to be among lefties with an affinity for saying "no one is above the law." This one comes with a beverage warning:

It’s a week later but I haven’t forgotten that President Trump is trying to arrest leaders in Congress who oppose him politically. Never before in the history of the country has this happened. And we shouldn’t normalize it. pic.twitter.com/kxnnt0m5cu — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 21, 2026

Attempts to arrest and imprison political opponents have never happened in the history of the United States until the past year? Murphy's either full of it or has a nasty short term memory condition.

This is hilarious! You must have a short term memory problem. The Biden administration had no problem going after his political opponents. pic.twitter.com/NWS6jWm5sJ — chicago (@LJT1212) February 21, 2026

You mean the executive your party did arrest? https://t.co/NxhUytfexj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 21, 2026

Never before has an administration gone after a sitting president like this! Fixed it for you!https://t.co/Wx82m37Ka1 — rockchalk (@rockchalkpony) February 21, 2026

Did you have any complaints with Alvin Bragg trying to imprison a former President & future candidate over a paperwork violation? — CTIronman (@CTIronman) February 21, 2026

All we heard from Dems back then was "no one is above the law." Something seems to have changed!

