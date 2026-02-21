Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a...
Chris Murphy Says Trump Trying to Arrest Political Opponents Is Unprecedented in U.S. History

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on February 21, 2026
imgflip

We've run across yet another congressional Democrat who hopes nobody remembers what happened up until just over a year ago. 

Here's yet another example from Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who used to be among lefties with an affinity for saying "no one is above the law." This one comes with a beverage warning: 

Attempts to arrest and imprison political opponents have never happened in the history of the United States until the past year? Murphy's either full of it or has a nasty short term memory condition. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

