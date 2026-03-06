'Making Him Look Like Even More of a Boss'! New Yorker's Cover Accidentally Dials Up the Trump Toughness

Back in December, The New Yorker tried to demonstrate its disdain for President Trump but only ended up embarrassing themselves:

The New Yorker wanted to hurt Trump so much that they covered a fake letter and had to delete this insane post because it was so absurd and misleading pic.twitter.com/VqkhTJI51t — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 24, 2025

Advertisement

Fast forward to this week, and the latest New Yorker attempt to make a dig at Trump has gotten some attention:

Hey, Team Trump might even approve of that one:

They can’t NOT make him look cool https://t.co/UoQb0ebdCF — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) March 6, 2026

The lefty media's efforts to slam and insult Trump almost always backfire.

Why are they making him look cool. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 6, 2026

I continue to insist that our media stop making Trump look cooler than he is. https://t.co/7CvN0fJqZ0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 6, 2026

I love that you're making him look like even more of a boss. — NandoTheRando (@NandoElRando) March 6, 2026

They're making a point opposite to the one that was no doubt intended:

Making him look like MacArthur is a choice I suppose. Defense of the Philippines, Island Hopping, and overseeing the ultimate victory of the US over Imperial Japan.



Does the New Yorker not understand that History exists? https://t.co/g3kbDRMUvd — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) March 6, 2026

Is Trump supposed to be a cross between Patton & MacArthur here? Because both of them ended up as highly popular victors. https://t.co/Nyn7t92WyJ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 6, 2026

The New Yorker is clearly hoping that enough TDS sufferers see that cover at the newsstand and will want to shell out $11 for their own copy.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. Sometimes it backfires, like in the above story.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!