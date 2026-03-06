James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam...
SCUMBAG VA Dem Blames ICE After 30x Released Illegal Stabs Innocent Mom Dead...
Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip...
Refusing the SAVE Act Should End Several Careers
Dems Mock Markwayne Mullin for 'Hiding' on Jan. 6—After Years of Calling It...
VIP
Current and Former CNN 'Journalists' Have Been Calling Other Media Outlets 'State TV'...
Congressional Dems Worry About Retaliatory Strikes at Home (but Apparently Not Enough to...
CENTCOM Commander Sinks Lib Media's Negative Spin (and Flat-Out Propaganda) About Operatio...
Yet Another Dem Trainwreck: Virginia Nominee Told to GTFO Over Racist, Antisemitic Old...
Gavin's Real Fear: Mamdani Mastering the Art of the Deal While Newsom Masters...
Mark Cuban: Talarico Won on Pure JOY & Syrupy Positivity. The Internet: It...
Rep. Seth Moulton's Illegal SOTU Guest Referenced in Police Reports Involving Sexual Assau...
Sen. Tina Smith Calls Child’s Anti-ICE Letter an ‘Absolute Gut Punch’
Spain’s MEP Is Fed Up With Women’s Bodies Being Used to Excuse Illegal...

'Making Him Look Like Even More of a Boss'! New Yorker's Cover Accidentally Dials Up the Trump Toughness

Doug P. | 12:51 PM on March 06, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Back in December, The New Yorker tried to demonstrate its disdain for President Trump but only ended up embarrassing themselves:

Advertisement

Fast forward to this week, and the latest New Yorker attempt to make a dig at Trump has gotten some attention:

Hey, Team Trump might even approve of that one: 

The lefty media's efforts to slam and insult Trump almost always backfire. 

They're making a point opposite to the one that was no doubt intended: 

Recommended

James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam Schiff and His Media Accomplices
Doug P.
Advertisement

The New Yorker is clearly hoping that enough TDS sufferers see that cover at the newsstand and will want to shell out $11 for their own copy. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. Sometimes it backfires, like in the above story.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam Schiff and His Media Accomplices
Doug P.
Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip SPIRALS (Watch)
Sam J.
SCUMBAG VA Dem Blames ICE After 30x Released Illegal Stabs Innocent Mom Dead in HIS Backyard (Watch)
Sam J.
Infantryman Tells Those Complaining About the US 'Ambushing' Iran to Shut Up in Great Thread
Brett T.
Dems Mock Markwayne Mullin for 'Hiding' on Jan. 6—After Years of Calling It Worse Than 9/11
justmindy
CENTCOM Commander Sinks Lib Media's Negative Spin (and Flat-Out Propaganda) About Operation Epic Fury
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam Schiff and His Media Accomplices Doug P.
Advertisement