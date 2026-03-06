China Sold Iran Fancy CM-302 Missiles—Turns Out They're Temu Trash: 100% Failure Rate...
James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam...
SCUMBAG VA Dem Blames ICE After 30x Released Illegal Stabs Innocent Mom Dead...
'Making Him Look Like Even More of a Boss'! New Yorker's Cover Accidentally...
Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip...
Refusing the SAVE Act Should End Several Careers
Dems Mock Markwayne Mullin for 'Hiding' on Jan. 6—After Years of Calling It...
VIP
Current and Former CNN 'Journalists' Have Been Calling Other Media Outlets 'State TV'...
Congressional Dems Worry About Retaliatory Strikes at Home (but Apparently Not Enough to...
CENTCOM Commander Sinks Lib Media's Negative Spin (and Flat-Out Propaganda) About Operatio...
Yet Another Dem Trainwreck: Virginia Nominee Told to GTFO Over Racist, Antisemitic Old...
Gavin's Real Fear: Mamdani Mastering the Art of the Deal While Newsom Masters...
Mark Cuban: Talarico Won on Pure JOY & Syrupy Positivity. The Internet: It...
Rep. Seth Moulton's Illegal SOTU Guest Referenced in Police Reports Involving Sexual Assau...

Dems Oppose the Iran Strikes Just Like Putin, So Sen. Whitehouse Wonders What Putin Has on TRUMP?

Doug P. | 3:22 PM on March 06, 2026

We're still of the opinion that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse spends a great deal of his free time flipping through a dog-eared copy of Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook looking for more clues, but when the Rhode Island Democrat is at work he's focused on slamming President Trump and trying to turn him into some sort of puppet for Putin (and connect it all to Epstein, of course). 

Advertisement

However, lately the Democrats are the group that has everything in common with Vladimir Putin when it comes to condemning Trump's decision to attack Iran.

Putin doesn't like it:

And the Democrats don't like it either.

So, the Dems AND Russian leadership both oppose the U.S./Israel attacks on Iran. Naturally that must mean that Putin has something on Trump (we've been down this path before): 

Can ANY reporter please ask this clown, "Russia and the Democrats have both condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran, so that means you're siding with Putin on this, correct?" We'd just like to see how Whitehouse would dodge that one. 

Recommended

China Sold Iran Fancy CM-302 Missiles—Turns Out They're Temu Trash: 100% Failure Rate in Real War
justmindy
Advertisement

The Dems never seem to want to point that out because it would ruin their "Trump and the Republicans are weak on Putin" BS. 

And everybody knows it. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Democrats (except for Fetterman) are melting down about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

China Sold Iran Fancy CM-302 Missiles—Turns Out They're Temu Trash: 100% Failure Rate in Real War
justmindy
James Woods and Adam Corolla Put a Mushroom Cloud Over Serial Liar Adam Schiff and His Media Accomplices
Doug P.
Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip SPIRALS (Watch)
Sam J.
SCUMBAG VA Dem Blames ICE After 30x Released Illegal Stabs Innocent Mom Dead in HIS Backyard (Watch)
Sam J.
'Making Him Look Like Even More of a Boss'! New Yorker's Cover Accidentally Dials Up the Trump Toughness
Doug P.
Infantryman Tells Those Complaining About the US 'Ambushing' Iran to Shut Up in Great Thread
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

China Sold Iran Fancy CM-302 Missiles—Turns Out They're Temu Trash: 100% Failure Rate in Real War justmindy
Advertisement