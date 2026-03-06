Dems Oppose the Iran Strikes Just Like Putin, So Sen. Whitehouse Wonders What Putin Has on TRUMP?

We're still of the opinion that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse spends a great deal of his free time flipping through a dog-eared copy of Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook looking for more clues, but when the Rhode Island Democrat is at work he's focused on slamming President Trump and trying to turn him into some sort of puppet for Putin (and connect it all to Epstein, of course).

However, lately the Democrats are the group that has everything in common with Vladimir Putin when it comes to condemning Trump's decision to attack Iran.

Putin doesn't like it:

Russia says US attacked Iran on false pretext, condemns call for Iranians to seize power https://t.co/Ee7DDJBepd https://t.co/Ee7DDJBepd — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2026

And the Democrats don't like it either.

Donald Trump has not made the case to the American people for his new war.



There was no imminent threat to the country that justified putting our troops at risk.



I'll be helping force a debate and vote in the Senate that would end it. pic.twitter.com/dTdISnRDE8 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 1, 2026

Who’s counting how many different explanations the administration has offered for starting the Iran War?



Who’s counting how many different explanations the president has offered for starting the Iran War? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 4, 2026

So, the Dems AND Russian leadership both oppose the U.S./Israel attacks on Iran. Naturally that must mean that Putin has something on Trump (we've been down this path before):

What does Putin have on Trump that makes him think he can get away with this s**t? https://t.co/1nctI9KBEu — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 6, 2026

Can ANY reporter please ask this clown, "Russia and the Democrats have both condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran, so that means you're siding with Putin on this, correct?" We'd just like to see how Whitehouse would dodge that one.

Are we circling back to Russia again? — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) March 6, 2026

It's the Democrats who have allowed Putin's invasion into other Countries you twit! I notice you are not giving suggestions on ways to deal with Putin, but instead deflecting blame! Sit fown. — CarrieLWebb 🇺🇸 (@webb_carrie) March 6, 2026

The Dems never seem to want to point that out because it would ruin their "Trump and the Republicans are weak on Putin" BS.

If Trump announced a war against Putin, you'd be one of the first to line up to defend Vladimir.



Shut up, Sheldon. https://t.co/39N6Icj2qP — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 6, 2026

And everybody knows it.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Democrats (except for Fetterman) are melting down about it.

