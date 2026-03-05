Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Unpacks the Connection Between Trump, Epstein, and Russia

MS NOW Producer Notes That Markwayne Mullin Is the Only Senator Without a...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 05, 2026
X

We're really sorry that we saw this post too late to turn on C-SPAN and watch Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse unpack the numerous connections between President Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Russia. We did check Whitehouse's feed after the speech, and he managed to edit it down to a minute, ending on a cliffhanger.

Some drone on Whitehouse's staff edited together this and posted it to his X account. Was the whole speech this compelling?

What a clown. Forgive us if we don't rush to C-SPAN's website to catch the whole thing.

***

