Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Unpacks the Connection Between Trump, Epstein, and Russia

We're really sorry that we saw this post too late to turn on C-SPAN and watch Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse unpack the numerous connections between President Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Russia. We did check Whitehouse's feed after the speech, and he managed to edit it down to a minute, ending on a cliffhanger.

Trump/Russia

Trump/Epstein

Epstein/Russia



It’s all connected.



This afternoon, around 2:50 PM, I’ll take to the Senate Floor to unpack some of the numerous, well-documented connections between these parties.



I hope you’ll tune in. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 5, 2026

Senator BlueAnon — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 5, 2026

Un-pack this while you're at it, Sheldon.



You funneled over $14M in federal grants to Ocean Conservancy, where your wife Sandra raked in $2.7M. — WenatcheeRN (@WenatcheeRN) March 5, 2026

Can we get a retelling of the "Dark Money" saga too? It was really enthralling during the SCOTUS nomination hearings. — Joe (@taurisjoe) March 5, 2026

Get some new material — OkieGigi (@okiegigi8212) March 5, 2026

God you're pathetic. — Kristina (@xtinawitha) March 5, 2026

"It’s all connected." pic.twitter.com/bXP10PJReX — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) March 5, 2026

Connected by Democrats.

My God, you people are pathetic. — @YINZERFRED (@yinzerfred) March 5, 2026

Oh I can hardly wait for Senior Hour Storytime on the Hill. — Orfyyn (@orfyyn) March 5, 2026

I’ll pass on your TDS — @NVYinzer (@kurt_houser) March 5, 2026

They are all Democrat plots to undermine Trump.



Do you know the intel on Russiagate was declassified? — BJane1182 (@FrancesJaneB) March 5, 2026

You are a complete waste of time — garnie (@garnie) March 5, 2026

Some drone on Whitehouse's staff edited together this and posted it to his X account. Was the whole speech this compelling?

There is plenty of circumstantial evidence connecting Trump, Russia, and Epstein. pic.twitter.com/PLXcMvgZwf — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 5, 2026

What a clown. Forgive us if we don't rush to C-SPAN's website to catch the whole thing.

