Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Unpacks the Connection Between Trump, Epstein, and Russia

We're really sorry that we saw this post too late to turn on C-SPAN and watch Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse unpack the numerous connections between President Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Russia. We did check Whitehouse's feed after the speech, and he managed to edit it down to a minute, ending on a cliffhanger.
Trump/Russia— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 5, 2026
Trump/Epstein
Epstein/Russia
It’s all connected.
This afternoon, around 2:50 PM, I’ll take to the Senate Floor to unpack some of the numerous, well-documented connections between these parties.
I hope you’ll tune in.
Senator BlueAnon— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 5, 2026
Un-pack this while you're at it, Sheldon.— WenatcheeRN (@WenatcheeRN) March 5, 2026
You funneled over $14M in federal grants to Ocean Conservancy, where your wife Sandra raked in $2.7M.
Can we get a retelling of the "Dark Money" saga too? It was really enthralling during the SCOTUS nomination hearings.— Joe (@taurisjoe) March 5, 2026
Get some new material— OkieGigi (@okiegigi8212) March 5, 2026
God you're pathetic.— Kristina (@xtinawitha) March 5, 2026
"It’s all connected." pic.twitter.com/bXP10PJReX— The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) March 5, 2026
Connected by Democrats.— @YINZERFRED (@yinzerfred) March 5, 2026
My God, you people are pathetic.
Oh I can hardly wait for Senior Hour Storytime on the Hill.— Orfyyn (@orfyyn) March 5, 2026
I’ll pass on your TDS— @NVYinzer (@kurt_houser) March 5, 2026
They are all Democrat plots to undermine Trump.— BJane1182 (@FrancesJaneB) March 5, 2026
Do you know the intel on Russiagate was declassified?
You are a complete waste of time— garnie (@garnie) March 5, 2026
Some drone on Whitehouse's staff edited together this and posted it to his X account. Was the whole speech this compelling?
There is plenty of circumstantial evidence connecting Trump, Russia, and Epstein. pic.twitter.com/PLXcMvgZwf— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 5, 2026
What a clown. Forgive us if we don't rush to C-SPAN's website to catch the whole thing.
***
