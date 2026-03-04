Dem Golden Boy James Talarico Is a Bible-Twisting Hypocrite Who Thinks Mary Could've...
Bill Melugin's Question About Dem Hypocrisy Forces Hakeem Jeffries to Play the 'It's 'D'ifferent' Card

Doug P. | 10:05 AM on March 04, 2026
Meme screenshot

Earlier this week we had a story about Rep. Nancy Pelosi saying that a U.S. president doesn't need congressional approval in order to attack another country. BUT, that apparently only applies to when a Democrat is in the White House: 

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries about Pelosi's big pivot and literally did the "it's 'D'ifferent" thing. Watch: 

The full post from @BillMelugin_: 

I asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about Nancy Pelosi saying in 2011 that President Obama didn't need Congressional approval to bomb Libya, but Dems now say President Trump needs approval to bomb Iran?  

Jeffries said Iran is "very different" & told me "I don't even understand the genesis or basis of that question...not suggesting you're asking it in bad faith." 

When I pointed out that the Libya bombing campaign went on for 7 months, (and also included a no-fly zone), Jeffries said he wasn’t in Congress at the time and that  the Trump admin "isn't even pretending to have intelligence at this point" to justify the strikes in Iran.

Jeffries didn't understand the basis for the question? Sure.

And Jeffries' response was predictable and telling. 

The Democrats will automatically take the opposite position from whatever Trump says or does and they've made that more than clear. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the Democrats melt down (as usual).

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

