Bill Melugin's Question About Dem Hypocrisy Forces Hakeem Jeffries to Play the 'It's 'D'ifferent' Card

Earlier this week we had a story about Rep. Nancy Pelosi saying that a U.S. president doesn't need congressional approval in order to attack another country. BUT, that apparently only applies to when a Democrat is in the White House:

Advertisement

🚨 FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi when Barack Obama was dropping bombs on Libya:



He "did NOT need authorization" to use force. pic.twitter.com/rvOAplLlld — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 2, 2026

Fox News' Bill Melugin asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries about Pelosi's big pivot and literally did the "it's 'D'ifferent" thing. Watch:

NEW: I asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about Nancy Pelosi saying in 2011 that President Obama didn't need Congressional approval to bomb Libya, but Dems now say President Trump needs approval to bomb Iran?



Jeffries said Iran is "very different" & told me "I… pic.twitter.com/SkLr1R5wr1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 3, 2026

The full post from @BillMelugin_:

I asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about Nancy Pelosi saying in 2011 that President Obama didn't need Congressional approval to bomb Libya, but Dems now say President Trump needs approval to bomb Iran? Jeffries said Iran is "very different" & told me "I don't even understand the genesis or basis of that question...not suggesting you're asking it in bad faith." When I pointed out that the Libya bombing campaign went on for 7 months, (and also included a no-fly zone), Jeffries said he wasn’t in Congress at the time and that the Trump admin "isn't even pretending to have intelligence at this point" to justify the strikes in Iran.

Jeffries didn't understand the basis for the question? Sure.

Jefferies isn’t… good at this. And the questions were absolutely necessary and reasonable. https://t.co/TkmNQRK72T — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 4, 2026

And Jeffries' response was predictable and telling.

Democrats know they can get away with answers like this one because the only thing their nasty voters care about is that they hate Trump. Democrats don't care about policy, safety, the economy, jobs, or anything else - they only care about hating Trump.



See Virginia. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 4, 2026

The Democrats will automatically take the opposite position from whatever Trump says or does and they've made that more than clear.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the Democrats melt down (as usual).

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!