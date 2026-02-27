Rep Plays 'Didn't Know About That' Card When Pinned Down About Epstein Files and Dem Doxxing

A Stitt Storm: Oklahoma Governor Under Fire for Saying Dems Don't Want to...
Doug P. | 9:40 AM on February 27, 2026
It's been asked quite often over the last several months: Why didn't the Democrats express great interest in all-things Epstein files back when they had full control for a couple of years during the Biden/Autopen presidency?

For example, "Epstein files" is mentioned frequently on Chuck Schumer's X feed and has been starting at some point in mid 2025. Then search the same account for "Epstein files" before that and you'll come up empty. 

Jason Rantz and Scott Jennings pinned down Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi about his party's inconsistencies and doxxing efforts revolving around the Epstein files, and it got awkward for him:

Here's the exchange via @CurtisHouck:

@JasonRantz to Democrat Tom Suozzi on the Epstein Files: "Why did you not ask those questions for the four years in which you had control in the White House?"

Suozzi: "I was never paying attention to this issue. I have to be honest. It was never a big issue."

@ScottJenningsKY: "Why now? You seem pretty passionate...What did you think about when your colleague Ro Khanna went down to the House floor and doxxed four people who apparently had nothing to do with this whatsoever? Did you think that was a good use of time?"

Suozzi: "I actually didn't know that it happened."

Oh, it happened alright. 

Does anybody believe that he didn't know about the Dems' doxxing four people whose names had been redacted?

Suozzi went full Sgt. Schulz. Never go full Sgt. Schulz.

