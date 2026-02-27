Rep Plays 'Didn't Know About That' Card When Pinned Down About Epstein Files and Dem Doxxing

It's been asked quite often over the last several months: Why didn't the Democrats express great interest in all-things Epstein files back when they had full control for a couple of years during the Biden/Autopen presidency?

For example, "Epstein files" is mentioned frequently on Chuck Schumer's X feed and has been starting at some point in mid 2025. Then search the same account for "Epstein files" before that and you'll come up empty.

Jason Rantz and Scott Jennings pinned down Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi about his party's inconsistencies and doxxing efforts revolving around the Epstein files, and it got awkward for him:

Ouch. @JasonRantz to Democrat Tom Suozzi on the Epstein Files: "Why did you not ask those questions for the four years in which you had control in the White House?"



Suozzi: "I was never paying attention to this issue. I have to be honest. It was never a big issue."… pic.twitter.com/MkNP6FlRGP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 27, 2026

Here's the exchange via @CurtisHouck:

@JasonRantz to Democrat Tom Suozzi on the Epstein Files: "Why did you not ask those questions for the four years in which you had control in the White House?" Suozzi: "I was never paying attention to this issue. I have to be honest. It was never a big issue." @ScottJenningsKY: "Why now? You seem pretty passionate...What did you think about when your colleague Ro Khanna went down to the House floor and doxxed four people who apparently had nothing to do with this whatsoever? Did you think that was a good use of time?" Suozzi: "I actually didn't know that it happened."

Oh, it happened alright.

Clueless representative Suozzi is considered a moderate Democrat. He's clearly an imbecile. — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) February 27, 2026

Rep. Tom Suozzi had "no idea" that Rep. Ro Khanna went on the House floor last week and falsely tried to implicate random private citizens who had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein as sex traffickers? How is that possible? — News Bro (@Newzbro) February 27, 2026

Does anybody believe that he didn't know about the Dems' doxxing four people whose names had been redacted?

He knew nothing about anything https://t.co/wni6ch1Sgt — Small Fringe Minority (@DonFinley487078) February 27, 2026

Suozzi went full Sgt. Schulz. Never go full Sgt. Schulz.

