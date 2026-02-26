Nancy Pelosi Wants to Make It Clear She Was NOT in Congress for the Money (Cue Eye Rolls and Spit Takes)

The congressional Democrats sat on their hands for the majority of President Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night. However, one thing that was said even earned some applause from the senator Trump often refers to as "Pocahontas," Elizabeth Warren. While Warren was applauding (along with some other Dems), Trump threw in a zinger about Nancy Pelosi after his call to ban congressional insider trading.

This is what happened in case you missed it:

Pelosi will retire from Congress soon, but, as Ron DeSantis noted late last year, she's had a heck of a run when it comes to investment acumen:

We might have to see if we can get Pelosi to run Florida’s pension fund. pic.twitter.com/oHbn4b8fDk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 10, 2025

Pelosi's been doing so well in the market that even Gordon Gekko might tell her to take a small hit once in a while so it doesn't look so obvious.

Yesterday Pelosi was asked about Trump's insider trading did and she stammered her way through a response. What Trump said must have really resonated though because Pelosi is still doing some wealth spin. Watch:

Nancy Pelosi says that she was never in Congress for the money: "Not that I was there for the money."



Pelosi’s net worth is over $400 MILLION since joining Congress.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/g9YkxbgUVR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 26, 2026

We're reminded of the quote, “When somebody says it’s not about the money, it’s about the money.”

Nancy Pelosi: "I didn't come to Congress to make money."

😂 Yeah, that $400M windfall was just passionate public service. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oiZItSOw23 — Greg Walker (@GregWalker54506) February 26, 2026

Nancy's salary as a member of Congress is chump change compared to what she's hauled in via the stock market, so we don't doubt that her "public service" wasn't about that money.

