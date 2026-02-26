Nancy Pelosi Wants to Make It Clear She Was NOT in Congress for the Money (Cue Eye Rolls and Spit Takes)

Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting...
Doug P. | 9:54 AM on February 26, 2026
The congressional Democrats sat on their hands for the majority of President Trump's State of the Union speech Tuesday night. However, one thing that was said even earned some applause from the senator Trump often refers to as "Pocahontas," Elizabeth Warren. While Warren was applauding (along with some other Dems), Trump threw in a zinger about Nancy Pelosi after his call to ban congressional insider trading. 

This is what happened in case you missed it:


Pelosi will retire from Congress soon, but, as Ron DeSantis noted late last year, she's had a heck of a run when it comes to investment acumen: 

Pelosi's been doing so well in the market that even Gordon Gekko might tell her to take a small hit once in a while so it doesn't look so obvious. 

Yesterday Pelosi was asked about Trump's insider trading did and she stammered her way through a response. What Trump said must have really resonated though because Pelosi is still doing some wealth spin. Watch:

We're reminded of the quote, “When somebody says it’s not about the money, it’s about the money.”

Nancy's salary as a member of Congress is chump change compared to what she's hauled in via the stock market, so we don't doubt that her "public service" wasn't about that money. 

