Trump Celebrates America While Democrats Melt Down
Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans...
Schumer, Jeffries Sweat As Trump Speech Proves They've Lost It
Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Chris Cuomo Suddenly Discovers WH Athlete Visits Are 'Politicized'—But Only When It's Trum...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Compares Last Night's Events to Prove Politics Is Now 'Normal...
VIP
Big Props to the Director of This SOTU Feed for Camera Switch During...
Dems State of the Swamp Circus: Thong-Wearing Giraffe Brags About ICE Busts ......
No Clap, No Empathy: Democrats Stay Seated While Mother of Murder Victim Weeps...
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not...
Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in...
Ilhan Omar: Trump Murdered 2 Minnesotans—Says the Lady Whose 'Abolish ICE' Frenzy REALLY...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy...
OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One...

Looks Like the Dems' Anti-American Antics Helped Move the Speech Approval Needle in Trump's Direction

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on February 25, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Democrats went out of their way last night to show their true selves.

Earlier today White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt listed many of the times that the Dems didn't applaud, and the list is comprehensive:

Advertisement

Here’s what the Democrats in Congress refused to stand for during the State of the Union:

Putting American citizens over illegal aliens 

Voter ID laws 

The murder rate at the lowest since 1900 

Keeping violent criminals locked up 

Protecting parental rights 

Stopping fraud 

Angel families 

Price transparency  

Taking on drug cartels 

No tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security  

The most secure border in history 

The Democrats even stayed seated when Trump asked members of Congress to stand if they believe their job is to represent American citizens first instead of illegal aliens. 

Democrats making their "priorities" abundantly clear seems to have helped move the approval needle after the speech toward Trump, at least according to CNN: 

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Imagine watching that Democrat clown show and concluding their "policies" would move the country in the right direction (unless you agree with the Left that the "right direction" for the country is to shove it right off a cliff). 

That's very likely. 

Last night provided a trove of ad material for the Republicans and hopefully they run with the opportunity as the midterms get closer. 

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Aaron Walker
Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans During Trump's SOTU
Doug P.
Chris Cuomo Suddenly Discovers WH Athlete Visits Are 'Politicized'—But Only When It's Trump, Not Carter
justmindy
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the Butt of the Joke
justmindy
Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast
justmindy
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West Aaron Walker
Advertisement