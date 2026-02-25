Looks Like the Dems' Anti-American Antics Helped Move the Speech Approval Needle in Trump's Direction

The Democrats went out of their way last night to show their true selves.

Earlier today White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt listed many of the times that the Dems didn't applaud, and the list is comprehensive:

Here’s what the Democrats in Congress refused to stand for during the State of the Union: Putting American citizens over illegal aliens Voter ID laws The murder rate at the lowest since 1900 Keeping violent criminals locked up Protecting parental rights Stopping fraud Angel families Price transparency Taking on drug cartels No tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security The most secure border in history

The Democrats even stayed seated when Trump asked members of Congress to stand if they believe their job is to represent American citizens first instead of illegal aliens.

Democrats making their "priorities" abundantly clear seems to have helped move the approval needle after the speech toward Trump, at least according to CNN:

CNN: 64% of speech watchers say President Trump's polices will move the country in the right direction 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eaYoPeYBnG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

Imagine watching that Democrat clown show and concluding their "policies" would move the country in the right direction (unless you agree with the Left that the "right direction" for the country is to shove it right off a cliff).

If CNN polls say this, the actual percentage of support for Trump's policies is much higher. — Mohanad I. H. Almeshal (@mond33) February 25, 2026

That's very likely.

There were several campaign ads that just wrote themselves last night. — Michelle Two Ls (@Mcraigruss) February 25, 2026

Last night provided a trove of ad material for the Republicans and hopefully they run with the opportunity as the midterms get closer.

