Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy of SOTU Applause

One of the most glaring optics during last night's State of the Union speech was the Democrats repeated refusal to stand or even applaud for things that in a sane political world shouldn't even be controversial. The Dems are so far gone that they couldn't even bring themselves to admit who they work for:

Moment of the night: Democrats refusing to stand to affirm their allegiance to American citizens over illegal aliens. Will be signature moment of this speech. Trump nailed them. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 25, 2026

Amazing:

The defining issue of our country, powerfully visualized in 20 seconds:



“If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens not illegal aliens."



Every Democrat remains seated. pic.twitter.com/iIbYmgUp0b — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2026

The Democrat behavior was even scrutinized on CBS News of all places:

CBS's Major Garrett admits President Trump successfully drew a clear contrast with Democrats tonight:



"They can’t even applaud basic commonsense things." pic.twitter.com/iaM3WhfG5v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

That's because basic common sense is the enemy of the current Democratic Party.

The Dems also didn't like it when Trump pointed out how nuts they are after refusing to acknowledge their job is to prioritize American citizens over illegals and foreigners:

🚨 Trump to Democrats: "these people are crazy. I'm telling you. They're crazy."



pic.twitter.com/ypXJnow4sL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 25, 2026

Fact check: TRUE.

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a big list of all the things the Democrats didn't deem worthy of applause (or most of them anyway). This is something else:

Here’s what the Democrats in Congress refused to stand for during the State of the Union:



Putting American citizens over illegal aliens



Voter ID laws



The murder rate at the lowest since 1900



Keeping violent criminals locked up



Protecting parental rights



Stopping fraud… https://t.co/XmAk3bZSzg — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 25, 2026

Here's the full list:

Here’s what the Democrats in Congress refused to stand for during the State of the Union: Putting American citizens over illegal aliens Voter ID laws The murder rate at the lowest since 1900 Keeping violent criminals locked up Protecting parental rights Stopping fraud Angel families Price transparency Taking on drug cartels No tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security The most secure border in history

Yep, the Dems sure do have their "priorities."

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again (and the Democrats are having fits about it).

