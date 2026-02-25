Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy of SOTU Applause

Doug P. | 10:03 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One of the most glaring optics during last night's State of the Union speech was the Democrats repeated refusal to stand or even applaud for things that in a sane political world shouldn't even be controversial. The Dems are so far gone that they couldn't even bring themselves to admit who they work for: 

Amazing:

The Democrat behavior was even scrutinized on CBS News of all places:

That's because basic common sense is the enemy of the current Democratic Party.

The Dems also didn't like it when Trump pointed out how nuts they are after refusing to acknowledge their job is to prioritize American citizens over illegals and foreigners: 

Fact check: TRUE.

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a big list of all the things the Democrats didn't deem worthy of applause (or most of them anyway). This is something else: 

Here's the full list:

Here’s what the Democrats in Congress refused to stand for during the State of the Union:

Putting American citizens over illegal aliens 

Voter ID laws 

The murder rate at the lowest since 1900 

Keeping violent criminals locked up 

Protecting parental rights 

Stopping fraud 

Angel families 

Price transparency  

Taking on drug cartels 

No tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security  

The most secure border in history 

Yep, the Dems sure do have their "priorities." 

*****

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again (and the Democrats are having fits about it). 

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

