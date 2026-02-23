NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out...
GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is...
The Dems Remain Perplexed and Clueless About How They've Lost Male Voters in...

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Excuse for 'Photo ID to Shovel Snow' Hypocrisy Is OFF THE CHARTS Hilarious

Doug P. | 8:15 PM on February 23, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we told you over the weekend, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he was asking for people to sign up to work as snow shovelers while a blizzard was approaching the area. 

There are now two facepalm-inducing aspects to this story. 

The first is that Mamdani made it clear that those wishing to work as snow shovelers (who will now be paid $30 per hour) would need multiple forms of identification in order to get paid for that job. When it comes to voting, however, Mamdani is among those on the Left who believe that's a horrible, racist and sexist requirement.

Now for the second aspect... 

Mamdani's answer after being questioned about his "ID to shovel snow" hypocrisy allegations is just *chef's kiss* special. Watch: 

"Here in New York City we follow the law, and it's federal law to require" identification to be paid to work. 

Yeah, well immigration laws are also federal but Mamdani has no problem acting defiant in the face of those regs. 

Being a leftist like Mamdani means never having to be able to reconcile your whacko positions. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!



