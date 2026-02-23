Here Are Some Chasers for Gavin Newsom's Stories About Growing Up Poor

We've noticed that California Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn't been spending a whole lot of time in his own state (not rebuilding after the fires and a continuously stalled high speed rail boondoggle frees up a lot of time), and the latest reason is that he's on a book tour. Newsom is obviously trying to set the foundation for a run for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028.

Newsom's early setup for a presidential run apparently includes reminding voters that he's not too smart and pretty much illiterate, just like them. No, seriously. This is what Newsom said to a mostly black audience in Atlanta this weekend:

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: "I am like you. I'm a 960 SAT guy. I can't read." pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

"I'm uneducated and poor just like you" is a bold strategy for a politician with his sights set on a national office. Newsom insists that he was just talking about his "lifelong struggle with dyslexia."

Joe Biden:

"Black people don't know how to find the DMV or get on the internet."



Greasolini:

"Hold my Colt 45, Joe." https://t.co/AQq9LXo8KA — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 23, 2026

Before we know it Newsom could be blaming gaffes on his lifelong stutter.

Newsom also would like everybody to believe that his upbringing was hard scrabble:

"My mom was always workin, so I lived off of frozen lasagna, mac n cheese" https://t.co/BnYtLgJhUa pic.twitter.com/qQ9H5xxOxC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

Don't feel too bad for ol' Gavin, though.

In reality things don't seem like they were so bad:

Gavin "I Grew Up Poor" Newsom was in the SF Chronicle 1991 "Children of the Rich" pic.twitter.com/zhFE8vsN3Y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

This is from a San Francisco Chronicle 2019 flashback to their 1991 story:

In his earliest interviews, there’s little sign of the policy-focused politician who once dropped a 7 ½-hour State of the City address on YouTube. “The sons of Gordon Getty and Justice Bill Newsom are opening a wine shop in Cow Hollow in March called Plump Jack, after the opera Getty wrote based on the Falstaff character,” the Chronicle article stated, including a photo of Newsom, Andrew Getty and Billy Getty standing in a doorway. “… Gavin Newsom, 24, thinks they are doing their families, who are wine collectors, a favor.”

That's got "I grew up poor" written all over it!

So does this:

“I was poor and couldn’t read” - Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/n7i2IFv2c0 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 23, 2026

Perfect. We can't wait to see what kind of fiction Newsom will be trying to sell when it's time to visit swing states next year.

