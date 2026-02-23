Here Are Some Chasers for Gavin Newsom's Stories About Growing Up Poor

Left, Smug, and DUMB Is NO Way to Go Through Life: Jessica...
Doug P. | 9:57 AM on February 23, 2026
We've noticed that California Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn't been spending a whole lot of time in his own state (not rebuilding after the fires and a continuously stalled high speed rail boondoggle frees up a lot of time), and the latest reason is that he's on a book tour. Newsom is obviously trying to set the foundation for a run for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028. 

Newsom's early setup for a presidential run apparently includes reminding voters that he's not too smart and pretty much illiterate, just like them. No, seriously. This is what Newsom said to a mostly black audience in Atlanta this weekend:

"I'm uneducated and poor just like you" is a bold strategy for a politician with his sights set on a national office. Newsom insists that he was just talking about his "lifelong struggle with dyslexia." 

Before we know it Newsom could be blaming gaffes on his lifelong stutter. 

Newsom also would like everybody to believe that his upbringing was hard scrabble:

Don't feel too bad for ol' Gavin, though.

In reality things don't seem like they were so bad:

This is from a San Francisco Chronicle 2019 flashback to their 1991 story:

In his earliest interviews, there’s little sign of the policy-focused politician who once dropped a 7 ½-hour State of the City address on YouTube.

“The sons of Gordon Getty and Justice Bill Newsom are opening a wine shop in Cow Hollow in March called Plump Jack, after the opera Getty wrote based on the Falstaff character,” the Chronicle article stated, including a photo of Newsom, Andrew Getty and Billy Getty standing in a doorway. “… Gavin Newsom, 24, thinks they are doing their families, who are wine collectors, a favor.”

That's got "I grew up poor" written all over it!

So does this:

Perfect. We can't wait to see what kind of fiction Newsom will be trying to sell when it's time to visit swing states next year. 

*****

