GOLD! Pete Hegseth Agrees the US Could Have a Secretary of War AND a Secretary of Defense

Doug P. | 11:26 AM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday the United States defeated Canada in overtime to win the gold medal at the Olympics. 

One save in particular from U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck sparked some classic memes, like this one:

Hellebuyck's performance earned him the name "Secretary of Defense."

Guess who agrees...

Have his nameplate put on an office door at the Pentagon pronto!

Like everything else, Hegseth's post will anger lefties (but what doesn't?). 

USA!

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

