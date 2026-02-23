GOLD! Pete Hegseth Agrees the US Could Have a Secretary of War AND a Secretary of Defense

Yesterday the United States defeated Canada in overtime to win the gold medal at the Olympics.

One save in particular from U.S. goalie Connor Hellebuyck sparked some classic memes, like this one:

Hellebuyck's performance earned him the name "Secretary of Defense."

Guess who agrees...

Agreed. 🇺🇸



Now we have a Secretary of War…and a Secretary of Defense! https://t.co/6WPBz1d3MT — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 22, 2026

Have his nameplate put on an office door at the Pentagon pronto!

Connor Hellebuyck - Secretary of Defense pic.twitter.com/a4D34s9fha — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) February 22, 2026

Like everything else, Hegseth's post will anger lefties (but what doesn't?).

You’re a legend!! It’s so cool to see the President FaceTime the boys, you tweeting love to our guys and Kash in the lockeroom after the game. So cool to have your guys support for hockey. 🍻 — Colby Cohen (@ColbyCohen36) February 22, 2026

USA!

