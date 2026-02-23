Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday is here, but it's a pretty good Monday … as Mondays go, at least. Why? Because everyone is still pretty excited over US Hockey delivering the 'L' to Canada, or, as we like to say it, a bunch of American NHL players beating a bunch of other NHL players who play for US teams but are Canadians.

So Monday might try to knock our teeth out, but we're going to pull a Jack Hughes and secure the win with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week.

Let's do this! USA! USA! USA!

Do you ever feel like you need to go back to work so you can get some rest? Yeah, Mondays are often like that.

everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Send them a teams meeting link and finish them off — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) February 21, 2026

At least now we know why they schedule 9:00 am Monday morning Teams meetings. It's because they hate us.

Let's take a look at some of the goodness that flowed out of US Hockey winning Olympic gold.

Marco Rubio, without even being asked, is already fully suited up for Team USA as the emergency backup goalie…just in case. He stays ready 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uRCO2iHnSO — DFF (@DFFxAI) February 22, 2026

You knew Rubio would have to make an appearance. 😂

Hey @fuzzychimpcom, something to make Monday better. pic.twitter.com/DVigHjBCXP — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 23, 2026

That would put a smile on any patriot's face!

BOOM! 😂

Imagine you just lost the Olympic gold medal game to your country’s biggest rival and then you get handed this pic.twitter.com/w2UYeJtGg3 — kimi🧀 (@kimiklementine) February 22, 2026

Ouch … but we don't have to imagine.

Nathan Mackinnon 🤝 Daryl Watts pic.twitter.com/bnGVg1No7n — Erin - expert on everything (@Kpopggstan1) February 22, 2026

We're not sure who thought that was a good idea, but we're pretty sure they've never played competitive sports. LOL.

Teeth implant dentists watching hockey games pic.twitter.com/36NaDMLkjn — G (@stevensongs) February 22, 2026

LOL!

Speaking of teeth …

Whoever came up with the word dentures really missed the opportunity to call them “substitooths" — PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) February 21, 2026

Yes, we needed to work in a dad joke.

Speaking of dads …

Every Dad taking their kid to the Dr's office: 💯 pic.twitter.com/KY93OZyUTN — AlphaFox (@alphafox) February 19, 2026

Guys … you know this is way more accurate than you want to admit. 😂

Social media users also had a little fun with the blizzard headed for New York.

This Marx the second massive redistribution of snow across New York City under the new mayor.

LOLOLOL. So true.

Guess who just signed up to shovel snow in nyc 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Elsn58J6vr — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) February 22, 2026

Bwahaha! It had to be done. 💀💀💀

Hopefully, all goes well for our Northeast neighbors.

The spirit of Rambo lives on in cubicle 3B. #Rambo pic.twitter.com/YdNJQtC4WS — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) February 18, 2026

Whoever did this is a genius. 😂

Dan is a legend pic.twitter.com/VPmXlze9Th — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) February 19, 2026

LOL. We laughed at 'my fajitas are probably cold', but the 'I don't know how to delete reviews' REALLY got us. 😂

if you think fireworks are loud, try opening this in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/U0eBfuaxdB — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) February 19, 2026

Been there. Done that.

Omg this is so funny. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ztqbJ2dY3F — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) February 19, 2026

LOL. At least she's taking it well.

I was actually going to stop putting two spaces after a period until I found out how much it bothers people. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) February 18, 2026

We can't argue with the logic. 😂

Oh no! LOL.

He did not see that one coming. (No, we're not gonna make that joke. LOL.)

The 13 year-old kid, Sullivan Clarke, who got his neck slashed was hilarious on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/KDTsybtebA — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) February 20, 2026

That kid is hilarious!

We have to admit … we didn't see that one coming (just like that iceberg).

True story. 😂

𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙳𝚘𝚐 𝚆𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝙰𝚌𝚝𝚞𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚈𝚘𝚞𝚛 𝙳𝚘𝚐 🤭🐾🤪 pic.twitter.com/elU2GaObzr — 𝙰𝚕𝚒✨𝙲𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚝 💋🐈‍⬛🖤 (@AliCattt15) February 21, 2026

Yep, that's how it is!

HAHA! Many of us have definitely experienced this.

He runs his card… and notices the total is higher than expected.



The waiter calmly explains: “We automatically add a 25% gratuity to all dinner checks.” Yes it’s his son but..does he do this to all customers?



No large party. No warning beforehand. Just built-in tip.



Now the… pic.twitter.com/Bft6slo7BF — TheRealCherokeeOwl (@CherokeeOwl) February 21, 2026

Dad takes it in stride. He's probably secretly proud of his son's maneuver. 😂

LOLOLOL! We love it.

Gotta love the irony here 😂🚔🚒 pic.twitter.com/gUefWZAkeC — ✨️Serenitee♡Sam✨️ (@5am1am_6) February 22, 2026

Too funny! 😂

Bwahaha!

You have to listen.



The music choices are perfect and sublime. https://t.co/qB6FEMaeJl — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) February 22, 2026

Only a true artist could capture such a wide range of moods so perfectly. 😂

HA! Perfect response.

We were not expecting a pivotal historic moment combined with a funny dog video, but here we are!

She's not wrong. 😂

That’s hilarious 😂 do it again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jhGHrQn4zs — Isabella (@Isabella_im38) February 21, 2026

We're wheezing! That poor guy was not getting out of that on his own. 😂

It's unlikely they'd return by dark. Just saying.

That dude's toast, and he can't see it. LOL.

HAHA!

This week's throwback comedy goes all the way back to The Carol Burnett Show. Check it out.

They dont make em like they used to. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xrwPozOG9A — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) February 16, 2026

Harvey Korman, catching Carol Burnett off guard with the joke about having another kid, had us in stitches! You can watch the full skit here if you want to see more.

LOL.

That's gonna do it for us this week, folks. We've had some laughs. Now get out there and be the gasoline in your Monday!

On second thought, that's probably very bad advice. Just try to get to Tuesday in one piece.

Until we meme again …

