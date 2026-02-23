Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is...
Trump's Call With Team USA's Gold Medal Hockey Team Included a SOTU Offer...
Kash Patel Confirms THIS Is Him Celebrating WIth the US Olympic Hockey Team...
Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll...
VIP
USA Shocks Canada in OT for First Men's Hockey Gold Since 1980 –...
Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining...
VIP
Borderline Bernie: Socialist Sanders Wants National Wealth Tax to Punish the Rich Fleeing...
Confirmed: U.S. Intelligence Aids Mexico in Deadly Takedown of El Mencho
On Hair Broadcast: Glowing Dana Bash Sits With Gavin Newsom to Talk Gel...
Cartel Kingpin Dead: Puerto Vallarta Descends into Violence with Airport Shutdown and Tour...
White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey...
State Department Reports a Ruthless Drug Kingpin Has Been Killed
After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on February 23, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok)

Monday is here, but it's a pretty good Monday … as Mondays go, at least. Why? Because everyone is still pretty excited over US Hockey delivering the 'L' to Canada, or, as we like to say it, a bunch of American NHL players beating a bunch of other NHL players who play for US teams but are Canadians.

Advertisement

So Monday might try to knock our teeth out, but we're going to pull a Jack Hughes and secure the win with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this past week.

Let's do this! USA! USA! USA!

Do you ever feel like you need to go back to work so you can get some rest? Yeah, Mondays are often like that.

At least now we know why they schedule 9:00 am Monday morning Teams meetings. It's because they hate us.

Let's take a look at some of the goodness that flowed out of US Hockey winning Olympic gold.

You knew Rubio would have to make an appearance. 😂

That would put a smile on any patriot's face!

BOOM! 😂

Ouch … but we don't have to imagine.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is Low and He Can’t Read
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We're not sure who thought that was a good idea, but we're pretty sure they've never played competitive sports. LOL.

LOL!

Speaking of teeth …

Yes, we needed to work in a dad joke.

Speaking of dads …

Guys … you know this is way more accurate than you want to admit. 😂

Social media users also had a little fun with the blizzard headed for New York.

This Marx the second massive redistribution of snow across New York City under the new mayor.

LOLOLOL. So true.

Bwahaha! It had to be done. 💀💀💀

Hopefully, all goes well for our Northeast neighbors.

Whoever did this is a genius. 😂

Advertisement

LOL. We laughed at 'my fajitas are probably cold', but the 'I don't know how to delete reviews' REALLY got us. 😂

Been there. Done that.

LOL. At least she's taking it well.

We can't argue with the logic. 😂

Oh no! LOL.

He did not see that one coming. (No, we're not gonna make that joke. LOL.)

That kid is hilarious!

We have to admit … we didn't see that one coming (just like that iceberg).

True story. 😂

Yep, that's how it is!

Advertisement

HAHA! Many of us have definitely experienced this.

Dad takes it in stride. He's probably secretly proud of his son's maneuver. 😂

LOLOLOL! We love it.

Too funny! 😂

Bwahaha!

Only a true artist could capture such a wide range of moods so perfectly. 😂

HA! Perfect response.

We were not expecting a pivotal historic moment combined with a funny dog video, but here we are!

She's not wrong. 😂

Advertisement

We're wheezing! That poor guy was not getting out of that on his own. 😂

It's unlikely they'd return by dark. Just saying.

That dude's toast, and he can't see it. LOL.

HAHA!

This week's throwback comedy goes all the way back to The Carol Burnett Show. Check it out.

Harvey Korman, catching Carol Burnett off guard with the joke about having another kid, had us in stitches! You can watch the full skit here if you want to see more.

LOL.

That's gonna do it for us this week, folks. We've had some laughs. Now get out there and be the gasoline in your Monday!

On second thought, that's probably very bad advice. Just try to get to Tuesday in one piece.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is Low and He Can’t Read
Warren Squire
Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
justmindy
Trump's Call With Team USA's Gold Medal Hockey Team Included a SOTU Offer (Cue TDS Head Explosions!)
Doug P.
Kash Patel Confirms THIS Is Him Celebrating WIth the US Olympic Hockey Team (Lefties TRIGGERED)
Doug P.
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll on Crying Canada Fans
justmindy
Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom Tells Black Crowd He’s Like Them Because His SAT Score Is Low and He Can’t Read Warren Squire
Advertisement