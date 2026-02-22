Kash Patel Confirms THIS Is Him Celebrating WIth the US Olympic Hockey Team...
Trump's Call With Team USA's Gold Medal Hockey Team Included a SOTU Offer (Cue TDS Head Explosions!)

Doug P. | 10:37 PM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

The Left was already having meltdowns over FBI Director Kash Patel's presence at the Olympic gold medal hockey game in Italy (that the United States won in overtime), but President Trump decided to throw more fuel on the TDS fire via a call he made to the victorious locker room. 

From the New York Times:

President Donald Trump placed a congratulatory video call to members of the United States Olympic men’s hockey team after their gold medal win over Canada in Milan on Sunday, the team said.

“(Trump) just spoke to the group expressing how proud he was of the group and congratulating everybody on the win. Obviously this game, in a lot of ways, was an inspiration to our country,” coach Mike Sullivan told reporters after the game. “I think, from a viewership standpoint in the United States, there were a lot of people paying attention, the president included.”

Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported that Trump invited the team to the State of the Union speech, which Trump is scheduled to give on Tuesday at the United States Capitol. 

Here's Trump's phone call, which included an open invitation to the State of the Union address Tuesday evening:

That was pretty awesome. 

Liberal heads are ALWAYS exploding over all things Trump -- this is just the latest reason why. 

We loved it!

Perhaps the seats of Democrats who have said they'll not attend Trump's State of the Union speech on Tuesday could instead be filled by Team USA medalists. 

