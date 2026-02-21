Remember Dems Denying Coordination Between the WH and DOJ on the Mar-a-Lago Raid? About That...

Don't look now, but we've seen a lot more Democrat projection over the last couple of weeks when it comes to the White House and Justice Department.

The White House/DOJ outrage du jour in the last couple of days has revolved around something that was put up outside the Justice Department building:

Ok, let’s say a Democratic president did this …. https://t.co/E47Xkw2WLc — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) February 19, 2026

This banner displayed at DOJ is causing the liberals to meltdown. They take the bait every time. So predictable. Trump is the most powerful troll in the world. pic.twitter.com/pLeusDAxUA — Captain Dave ⛵️🛩🇺🇸🐾 (@dave_capt825) February 21, 2026

As usual, the Left's triggering over matters involving the White House and Justice Department took a holiday during the Biden years. No, there were no banners of Joe Biden or President Autopen unfurled at the DOJ headquarters, but the actions taken were much worse.

We're now learning more about the Biden White House's involvement with the DOJ in the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago back in 2022.

Jim Jordan says the newly released emails show that as usual it was worse than anybody knew at the time. Watch:

It’s always worse than we thought.



These newly released documents confirm that the Biden DOJ’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was politically motivated from the very start.



The transparency shown by Attorney General Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Director Patel is… pic.twitter.com/VMd0Qh68v5 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 21, 2026

🆕 Emails show Biden’s DOJ coordinated with Biden’s White House leading up to the Mar-a-Lago raid against @POTUS Trump@AGPamBondi: “The more we learn about Department of Justice weaponization under the prior administration, the worse the story gets. President Trump was targeted… pic.twitter.com/YwWN1LN0Xa — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) February 21, 2026

Bondi: “The more we learn about Department of Justice weaponization under the prior administration, the worse the story gets. President Trump was targeted at every level by a corrupt system that sought to remove him from politics entirely. We will continue disclosing key evidence to our congressional partners to deliver the truth and bring those who committed crimes to justice.”

As usual, if you want to want to know what the Dems are up to just watch what they're accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing.

That thing everyone knew was happening but we were told wasn’t happening…



…was in fact happening. https://t.co/VPCkbjVq2w — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 21, 2026

Never fails!

Meanwhile, we can always count on Dems like Sen. Chris Murphy to join in on the Left's massive projection/gaslighting effort:

It’s a week later but I haven’t forgotten that President Trump is trying to arrest leaders in Congress who oppose him politically. Never before in the history of the country has this happened. And we shouldn’t normalize it. pic.twitter.com/kxnnt0m5cu — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 21, 2026

Murphy should in no way be a member of Congress but a career in comedy would definitely be more appropriate.

