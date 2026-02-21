Remember Dems Denying Coordination Between the WH and DOJ on the Mar-a-Lago Raid? About That...

VIP
Doug P. | 2:50 PM on February 21, 2026
Meme screenshot

Don't look now, but we've seen a lot more Democrat projection over the last couple of weeks when it comes to the White House and Justice Department. 

The White House/DOJ outrage du jour in the last couple of days has revolved around something that was put up outside the Justice Department building:

As usual, the Left's triggering over matters involving the White House and Justice Department took a holiday during the Biden years. No, there were no banners of Joe Biden or President Autopen unfurled at the DOJ headquarters, but the actions taken were much worse. 

We're now learning more about the Biden White House's involvement with the DOJ in the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago back in 2022. 

Jim Jordan says the newly released emails show that as usual it was worse than anybody knew at the time. Watch:

Bondi: “The more we learn about Department of Justice weaponization under the prior administration, the worse the story gets. President Trump was targeted at every level by a corrupt system that sought to remove him from politics entirely. We will continue disclosing key evidence to our congressional partners to deliver the truth and bring those who committed crimes to justice.”

As usual, if you want to want to know what the Dems are up to just watch what they're accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing.

Never fails!

Meanwhile, we can always count on Dems like Sen. Chris Murphy to join in on the Left's massive projection/gaslighting effort:

Murphy should in no way be a member of Congress but a career in comedy would definitely be more appropriate. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (and lawfare efforts). 

