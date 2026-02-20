LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff...
VIP
AOC Is Concerned Republicans Are Turning Young Men Into REAL MEN
Chuck Schumer No Longer Wants Justice Gorsuch to 'Reap the Whirlwind' (at Least...
We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD...
Trump Activates 'Backup Plan' After Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs
Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their...
CNN's Jake Tapper Notes Kash Patel Was Interviewed by His Former Deputy...
VIP
Death of Comedy Rides a Pale Horse: Stephen Colbert's Lily White Killers of...
Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to...
Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING...
Jonathan Turley Has a Potential Buzzkill for Those Celebrating the SCOTUS Ruling on...
Jasmine Crockett Says It's DEMOCRATS Who Are Racist Now and There's Just NOT...
VIP
Story of How the Oakland Mayor's Car Got Stolen Is the Most 'Democrat...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Tariffs

Dems Pearl Clutching About Trump 'Defying the Supreme Court' Are Being Hit With Biden AND AOC Flashbacks

Doug P. | 3:23 PM on February 20, 2026

It didn't take long at all for President Trump to announce his administration's back-up plan after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to strike down the tariffs that have been in place for quite a while now. 

Advertisement

This is part of what Trump talked about during a press conference after the ruling: 

This announcement sent the DNC to their fainting couch: 

They're lying about what's happening, as usual. And that statistic no doubt comes from the DNC's "department of numbers we yanked out of our butts." 

Also the Dems' outrage has caused some Biden flashbacks to surface again, starting here: 

"The Supreme Court blocked me from relieving student debt, but they didn't stop me." 

And the Democrats applauded that wildly. 

Recommended

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

AOC can get in on some of this action too:

That's so true. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD (Thread)
Sam J.
Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER: NYC Democrats RAGE at Zohran Mamdani for Raising Their Taxes (Watch)
Sam J.
Jasmine Crockett Says It's DEMOCRATS Who Are Racist Now and There's Just NOT Enough Popcorn (Watch)
Sam J.
Tom Homan ENDS Democrats' ICE/Nazi Rhetoric by Asking Them One Simple Yet DAMNING Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Dismantles Jon Ossoff As Only He CAN for Openly Trying to Dehumanize the Right (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement