Dems Pearl Clutching About Trump 'Defying the Supreme Court' Are Being Hit With Biden AND AOC Flashbacks

It didn't take long at all for President Trump to announce his administration's back-up plan after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to strike down the tariffs that have been in place for quite a while now.

Advertisement

This is part of what Trump talked about during a press conference after the ruling:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just announced he’s immediately signing an executive order imposing an ADDITIONAL 10% tariff across the board on national security grounds, under Section 122



Trump has also declared ALL tariffs under Section 301 will REMAIN IN PLACE.



“We’ll be able… pic.twitter.com/KBl2aaicbK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 20, 2026

This announcement sent the DNC to their fainting couch:

American families have paid more than $1,700 each in tariff costs since Trump took office.



Now, he’s openly defying the Supreme Court to take more of your money. https://t.co/AYgUF6YzpB — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 20, 2026

They're lying about what's happening, as usual. And that statistic no doubt comes from the DNC's "department of numbers we yanked out of our butts."

Also the Dems' outrage has caused some Biden flashbacks to surface again, starting here:

Biden ignored the Supreme Court 😑 pic.twitter.com/e8nnFAwGKk — LibHypocrisy (@WKazingmei) February 20, 2026

"The Supreme Court blocked me from relieving student debt, but they didn't stop me."

And the Democrats applauded that wildly.

🇺🇸 Remember when Biden bragged:



"The Supreme Court blocked me from relieving student debt, but they didn't stop me."



Now the Dems scream "constitutional crisis" and "rule of law" every time a court blocks Trump's moves. pic.twitter.com/cW5nuDbjUX https://t.co/9W7Z7PH6fs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 20, 2026

AOC can get in on some of this action too:

AOC told CNN that Biden should ignore the Dobbs Decision back in 2022.



I'm sure she feels the same way about the tariff ruling, right? pic.twitter.com/tX5DOTLR8D — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 20, 2026

Democrats in 2023: "The President can ignore orders from the Supreme Court!"



Democrats in 2026: "The President has to follow orders from the Supreme Court!" pic.twitter.com/diKsvIAUUh — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 20, 2026

If they didn't have double standards, they'd have no standards at all.



"The Supreme Court blocked it, but it did not stop me."



—Joe Bidenpic.twitter.com/wxiKenMFzB — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 20, 2026

That's so true.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!