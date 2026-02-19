'Insanity'! Here Are Some of NYC Mayor Mamdani's Spending Priorities (While Slashing the NYPD Budget)

It's often said that a socialist/Democrat politician will never, ever want to cut spending, but that always comes with some exceptions. In the case of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, that example of course is with the police:

BUDGET CUTS: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani aims to cancel 5,000 NYPD officer hires and proposes a cut to the department's budget to address the city's deficit. https://t.co/PRmpodkVU6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 18, 2026

According to reports, Comrade Mamdani is trying to cut more than $20 million out of the NYPD's budget:

Under Adams' plan, the NYPD was set to add 300 officers in July 2026, growing to 2,500 in July 2027 and eventually increasing to 5,000 additional officers annually in July 2028. The Adams plan allowed the NYPD to deploy approximately 40,000 officers to the streets, while Mamdani's plan caps the number closer to its current level of around 35,000. Additionally, in the preliminary FY 2027 budget, it notes the importance of "significantly reducing current vacancies," which could include reductions in funding for the NYPD based on unfilled positions. The Gothamist, a New York-based publication, noted that Mamdani's budget proposes a $22 million decrease in the NYPD's $6.4 billion budget next year.

Mamdani also plans to raid the teachers' pension fund (big surprise) and raise property taxes (another big surprise -- no, not really).

NYC has a multibillion-dollar budget shortfall, so naturally Mamdani will have to cut lots more than just the police budget, right? Wrong.

As a matter of fact, here are a few things that the mayor thinks he can find the money for:

Mamdani's proposed budget is insanity. The top hits:



-$5.6 million for the Office of Racial Equity

-$4.6 million for the Commission on Racial Equity

-$835K for the Commission on Gender Equity



And to pay for it all he's raising property taxes to 9.5%! pic.twitter.com/yrzRiGwT6i — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) February 19, 2026

Ah, leftist "priorities"! Good luck with all that, New York.

He was pretty open about what he was going to do, and New Yorkers said, "Sure!" https://t.co/PnoV7Yh9Rk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2026

Yep.

$10 million for “racial equity.” In NYC. In 2026. 😂



The warmth of collectivism looks a lot like a scam to enrich well-connected Marxist race hustlers.



So good to see New Yorkers get exactly what they voted for! https://t.co/KbBWCerN0s — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 19, 2026

Mamdani's only been in office a few weeks. We ain't seen nothin' yet.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Editor's Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's socialist takeover.