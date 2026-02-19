President Trump to Obama: You Just Gave Classified Info on Aliens – Big...
'Insanity'! Here Are Some of NYC Mayor Mamdani's Spending Priorities (While Slashing the NYPD Budget)

Doug P. | 3:45 PM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

It's often said that a socialist/Democrat politician will never, ever want to cut spending, but that always comes with some exceptions. In the case of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, that example of course is with the police:

According to reports, Comrade Mamdani is trying to cut more than $20 million out of the NYPD's budget:

Under Adams' plan, the NYPD was set to add 300 officers in July 2026, growing to 2,500 in July 2027 and eventually increasing to 5,000 additional officers annually in July 2028. The Adams plan allowed the NYPD to deploy approximately 40,000 officers to the streets, while Mamdani's plan caps the number closer to its current level of around 35,000. 

Additionally, in the preliminary FY 2027 budget, it notes the importance of "significantly reducing current vacancies," which could include reductions in funding for the NYPD based on unfilled positions. The Gothamist, a New York-based publication, noted that Mamdani's budget proposes a $22 million decrease in the NYPD's $6.4 billion budget next year.

Mamdani also plans to raid the teachers' pension fund (big surprise) and raise property taxes (another big surprise -- no, not really). 

NYC has a multibillion-dollar budget shortfall, so naturally Mamdani will have to cut lots more than just the police budget, right? Wrong

As a matter of fact, here are a few things that the mayor thinks he can find the money for: 

Ah, leftist "priorities"! Good luck with all that, New York.

Yep. 

Mamdani's only been in office a few weeks. We ain't seen nothin' yet. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

