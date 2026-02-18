WTF!? Ron DeSantis Puts Mayor Mamdani's NYC Budget Proposal Into 'Warmth of Socialism' Perspective

Terry Moran Jumps to Colbert Defense, Faceplants Instead With Reagan's Johnny Carson Appea...
Doug P. | 9:18 AM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

As we told you yesterday, New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing a multibillion dollar budget gap, and the new mayor reportedly plans to bridge that gap with -- you guessed it -- tax increases on both income and property. Mamdani's also calling for taxes on the "ultra wealthy" to be raised in the entire state, which would chase away any remaining rich people in New York as people flee the "warmth of socialism." 

You probably have already correctly guessed that cutting the insane amount of spending is NOT an option that is on the table for Mamdani. 

Here's a little perspective on Mamdani's budget proposal, and after this Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make it even more of an eye-roller: 

Yikes!

DeSantis adds this: 

The "warmth of socialism" comes with one heckuva per capita price tag!

Mamdani's proving that trying to make everything "free" is enough to bankrupt and entire city. 

Editor's Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's socialist takeover.

