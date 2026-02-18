WTF!? Ron DeSantis Puts Mayor Mamdani's NYC Budget Proposal Into 'Warmth of Socialism' Perspective

As we told you yesterday, New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing a multibillion dollar budget gap, and the new mayor reportedly plans to bridge that gap with -- you guessed it -- tax increases on both income and property. Mamdani's also calling for taxes on the "ultra wealthy" to be raised in the entire state, which would chase away any remaining rich people in New York as people flee the "warmth of socialism."

You probably have already correctly guessed that cutting the insane amount of spending is NOT an option that is on the table for Mamdani.

Here's a little perspective on Mamdani's budget proposal, and after this Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make it even more of an eye-roller:

Zohran Mamdani just proposed a preliminary budget of $127 Billion for NYC…



The entire state of Florida is $117 Billion. pic.twitter.com/6nA3ECngVL — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 17, 2026

Yikes!

DeSantis adds this:

FL = 23+ million people



NYC = 8 million people https://t.co/ifGFXVgzCk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 18, 2026

The "warmth of socialism" comes with one heckuva per capita price tag!

Dems everywhere: "Why is Florida so FaScIsT??" 🤔 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 18, 2026

Mamdani's proving that trying to make everything "free" is enough to bankrupt and entire city.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

