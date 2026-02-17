Acosta Goes Nuclear: 'Why Is a Baby Detained by ICE?'—Ignores Mom's Illegal Status...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Looking at $5.4 Billion Budget Gap and Higher Taxes for the Ultra-Wealthy

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 17, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is releasing the city's preliminary budget, and he blames the $5.4 billion budget gap on his predecessors. Let's see if a socialist can manage money better than decades of Democrats. Mamdani claims there are only two paths to take to address the budget gap, and he knows which path he favors.

The post continues:

… our city and state. The other, a last resort: balance the budget on the backs of working people using the only tools at the City's disposal. The first path matches a structural crisis with a sustainable and fair solution. I know where I stand. New Yorkers voted for bold change and competent leadership. We will deliver both, and we look forward to partnering with Albany to protect working New Yorkers.

What a shock. His plan is for the entire state to raise taxes on not millionaires or billionaires, but the "ultra-wealthy" (whatever that means) and the most profitable corporations. Is it possible there's a third path he's not seeing? Maybe cut spending?

But it's going to cost a lot of money to come through with all of the free stuff Mamdani promised during his campaign. He's already looking to Albany to bail the city out?

***


Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.


