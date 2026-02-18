DHS Takes on 'Journalist' Jim Acosta's Anti-ICE Dem Talking Points (He Keeps Coming...
FCC Chair Explains Why Americans Have More Trust in Gas Station Sushi Than the Dem Hoax Enabling Media

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on February 18, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Once again we've gotten a seat in the first row to witness how the Dem/lib media sausage is made, and the process is disgusting but fairly transparent to anyone who cares to actually recognize the game that's being played. 

FCC chair Brendan Carr weighed in today on the latest shameless Democrat/media attempt to spread more lies in order to try and portray President Trump as a dictator or King while getting some fundraising done at the same time. 

It's simply amazing how the media swarms without question or scrutiny when the Democrats want them to. In this case we're talking about a Texas Democrat running for Congress and Stephen Colbert claiming the FCC blocked an interview from airing on The Late Show. Carr had a lot to say about that, starting here: 

Another day, another Dem/media scheme to try and make Trump look like a fascist while raising money and getting lefties to do more TDS pearl clutching: 

Add it all up and Carr described the mainstream media's credibility status with an apt comparison (via @WesternLensman): 

"Gas station sushi" is a favorite saying for Sen. John Kennedy and it also works perfectly in this scenario. But maybe its use in this example may go to far because it's an insult... to gas station sushi. 

This hoax went so far they even lost Brian Stelter, but much of the rest of the media played along like the dutiful hacks they are. 

We agree!

*****

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS (and the actual kind, not hoaxes like the Dems have been pushing). Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

