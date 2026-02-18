FCC Chair Explains Why Americans Have More Trust in Gas Station Sushi Than the Dem Hoax Enabling Media

Once again we've gotten a seat in the first row to witness how the Dem/lib media sausage is made, and the process is disgusting but fairly transparent to anyone who cares to actually recognize the game that's being played.

FCC chair Brendan Carr weighed in today on the latest shameless Democrat/media attempt to spread more lies in order to try and portray President Trump as a dictator or King while getting some fundraising done at the same time.

It's simply amazing how the media swarms without question or scrutiny when the Democrats want them to. In this case we're talking about a Texas Democrat running for Congress and Stephen Colbert claiming the FCC blocked an interview from airing on The Late Show. Carr had a lot to say about that, starting here:

.@BrendanCarrFCC to @BuckSexton: "The entire mainstream media apparatus just turned on a dime like a school of fish or a bunch of lemmings. And it just reveals the cartel nature of so much of the national news media." pic.twitter.com/oRve7coCuo — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) February 18, 2026

Another day, another Dem/media scheme to try and make Trump look like a fascist while raising money and getting lefties to do more TDS pearl clutching:

🚨FCC CHAIR: COLBERT PULLED "HOAX"



.@BrendanCarrFCC to @BuckSexton: "Colbert and Talarico concocted a scheme to try to drive views and clicks and donations and, apparently, votes, to claim falsely that the government somehow censored their program." pic.twitter.com/gZZSCewHAW — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) February 18, 2026

Add it all up and Carr described the mainstream media's credibility status with an apt comparison (via @WesternLensman):

FCC Chair @BrendanCarrFCC just absolutely scorched legacy media in wake of Talarico/Colbert stunt:



“Yesterday is why the American people have more trust in gas station sushi than they do in the national news media.” pic.twitter.com/C7Sojhfo8R — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2026

"Gas station sushi" is a favorite saying for Sen. John Kennedy and it also works perfectly in this scenario. But maybe its use in this example may go to far because it's an insult... to gas station sushi.

This hoax went so far they even lost Brian Stelter, but much of the rest of the media played along like the dutiful hacks they are.

We agree!

*****

