CNN's Kaitlan Collins Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Describing What Stephen Colbert's Show Is REALLY About

Doug P. | 11:57 AM on February 18, 2026
Meme screenshot

James Talarico, along with Stephen Colbert (CBS is pulling the plug on his show in a few weeks) have been caught lying by trying to claim that President Trump and the FCC refused to allow The Late Show to air an interview with the Texas congressional candidate. The narrative they were going for was that Trump "banned" Colbert's interview with Talarico. That, of course, is not what happened. 

Even Jasmine Crockett has called BS on Colbert and Talarico

You won't be surprised to know that this has turned into a fundraising stunt for Talarico:

Annnnd that's what it was all about.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins kind of spoiled CBS and Colbert's argument that he hosts an entertainment program after saying the quiet part out lout by comparing The Late Show to a lefty version of right-wing talk radio: 

Colbert's show is essentially a nightly recitation of DNC talking points about Trump and other issues. 

That too. Ah, "journalism"!

Bingo.

Yeah, some conservative talk radio shows will occasionally openly invite Democrats to join them on the air but that hardly ever happens for some reason.

She knows what her job expectation is, and unbiased "journalism" ain't it. 

